OVERVIEW: Dreams provide information or a new way to look at how things are. Take a pause to process it more carefully.
Do added research to bring clarity out of uncertainty. Keep your distance from those with control issues. Those playing games trip up or disclose key information. Remain calm and regroup where you can.
A shift in power base could see a choice to be made of who will be in charge.
Make changes with equipment or how you communicate especially if a level of confidentiality is required. Play cards close to the vest.
The full moon in Leo highlights those with big egos wanting the lions share of attention. Mercury goes retrograde.
ARIES: Check the support of those you counted on in the past to make sure they are still with you.
TAURUS: Take an independent stand even if it shakes things up around you. Repair whats broken.
GEMINI: Look at finances for any funds you can tap into. Make sure bases are covered or secure.
CANCER: Don’t count on promises if they are not backed up in writing. Gather more information.
LEO: Decide between relationships or personal reputation and status. Make a solid choice now.
VIRGO: Your focus intensifies and you want to see some action. Make sure it is really worth it.
LIBRA: The full moon activates your fun side. You won’t have to spend too much to enjoy it all.
SCORPIO: Make big decisions or changes with home or base of operations. Organize in steps.
SAGITTARIUS: Speak out or provide information if asked as others want to know what you say.
CAPRICORN: Your luck is high this week so step out of your comfort zone on any level to gain.
AQUARIUS: Others feelings for you are intensified and they let it be known where it counts now.
PISCES: You can launch your ideas or bring about the changes that you really wanted. Adjust.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email:t heather_zais@telus.net.