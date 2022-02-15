A first-time event in Kelowna during the Christmas holidays has turned out to be an inspiring win-win situation for both organizers and happy recipients of top-notch prizes.
A complete sell-out of the Rotary Season of Giving Advent Calendar has boosted interest in the fundraiser in other communities across the province, and established that the prize giveaway calendar will be launched again next season.
Looking ahead to the 2022 version, organizers are setting their sights on doing it again.
Susan McIntyre. marketing chair for Sunrise Rotary, said the calendar was “an over-the-top success.” We sold out of 6,000 calendars and raised $129,200.”
The money was earmarked for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the Child Advocacy Centre, as well as other worthy Rotary projects.
“Our community contributors and sponsors were excited and generous in their participation,” McIntyre added.
Among those enthusiastically on board from the beginning of the project, was Brent Marshall of Business Finders, who donated production costs for the first Rotary Advent Calendar.
“This was an amazing and resounding success,” he said. “I can’t thank the business owners, and everyone else, who stepped up and donated more than 260 prizes — and everyone who bought calendars for themselves, families and staff.”
Among the giveaways were airline trips, helicopter rides,
Big White weekends, supercar thrill rides at Area 27, and much more.
“I’d like to challenge businesses to do this again,” he added.
Ginny Becker executive director of Child Advocacy Centre, added the much-needed funds go towards “creating an environment where children who have been hurt or mistreated, can feel safe and supported.”
She noted that these Rotary fundraising donations made it possible for CAC to “restore dignity to some of our community’s most vulnerable; provided children and families comfort and care; and a path toward healing.”
Rotarian Stu Lang, first pitched the idea of the calendar to club members, and then spent many hours selling the daily prize calendars around Kelowna. He said people were “genuinely intrigued by the calendar.”
“People wanted two or three to give away as Christmas gifts once you ‘connected the dots’ for them, explaining how the calendar would work and what the money would support in our community,” he said.
“It was almost ‘here, please take my money’,” he added with a laugh.
KGH will use the funds for an infant ventilator or specialized Brainz Monitor; the child advocacy team will continue to support child and family projects.