Put adorable bunny rabbits in a photo and obviously people are going to pay attention.
That’s exactly what Road 13 Winery in Oliver has done with a shot of a bottle of wine and two bunnies, one white, another grey and both cute with twitching noses, to tout Easter wine pairing.
Like any long weekend, it’s an ideal time to sip wine on the patio, if the weather’s half decent, and crack open a bottle or two at the Easter dinner table.
Easter’s an interesting holiday in that the most popular foods range from chocolate and candy to ham, lamb and turkey.
Road 13 has solutions to such culinary diversity.
Its slightly off-dry 2018 Riesling ($21) can complement chocolate or Easter meats and side dishes.
The 2018 Viognier ($26) and 2018 Marsanne ($26) are both lush and textured Rhone-style whites that can be matched with pineapple glazed ham or roasted lamb or turkey.
Wine group grows
Two of the newest members of the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association are stretching the boundaries.
Ramification Cellars, named for the rams of the bighorn sheep that roam the nearby hillsides, is located at 3500 Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls on the shore of Vaseux Lake.
Regardless of its whereabouts, Ramification’s 2020 Consequence Rose makes for a perfect Easter wine with its ripe-strawberry-and-blood-orange profile.
Liber Farm & Winery’s address is 156 Sumac Rd. in Cawston.
It has three new 2020 releases that would be welcome at the Easter table.
Hello Sunshine ($22) is so named because its aromatic blend of Riesling and Muscat is reminiscent of spring and summer.
Everyday Chardonnay ($22) is organic, unpretentious, unoaked and quaffable.
And Liber Estate Rose ($25) is also organic with strawberries-and-cream aromas and flavours.
Two new releases from Stoneboat Winery, which is located firmly in Oliver, are also positioned as Easter winners.
The grapes for the 2020 Rose ($21) and 2020 Pinot Gris ($20) were grown on the Black Sage Gravelbar in Oliver.
Wine month
Every April is BC Wine Month, but this year’s version is low-key because the pandemic has restricted industry and winery events, dining at wineries and travel.
However, you can still do your best to support Okanagan wine by buying local, visiting wineries in whatever capacity they’re offering and hoping for recovery.
Wine Growers of BC (formerly the BC Wine Institute) is using its Wines of British Columbia branding to promote April as “30 days to drink it all in” and “wines this good get a month of their own” on billboards, bottle tags, winery and liquor store signage.
Extended hours
Easter and its spring timing often marks the reopening of winery tasting bars that were closed for the winter or extended hours for those that had been operating on a limited schedule.
Either way, there should be lots of options for wine touring this long weekend and beyond.
Just remember, new and continued COVID restrictions mean you have to be strategic.
Check to see if wineries are open and if you need to make a reservation to taste.
New provincial health orders in effect until April 19 mean you can’t eat inside at a winery restaurant, but you can hang out on the patio.
Two notices that came across my desk include 8th Generation Vineyard in Summerland reopening its tasting bar, seven days a week, 10:30 am to 5 p.m, and Covert Farm Winery open for the season starting with today and Sunday,
11 am to 5 pm, for by-appointment tastings, picnics and Easter egg hunts for the kids.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and a Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: Steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca