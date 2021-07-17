In spite of the ongoing heatwave, we returned to popular Okanagan trails this week — the KVR Trail west of Summerland, Okanagan Rail Trail and Quail Ridge Linear Park — with a few surprises in store.
Last Saturday, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen joined other members of the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club for a 40-kilometre out-and-back on the KVR.
With lower flows on Trout Creek, CCC wasn’t challenged by unforeseen deep water on a side stream like last time. And she didn’t have to dry out her battery to get her e-bike going.
However, the Sheriff’s rear tubeless tire started losing air and had to be pumped up several times to get back to the Kettle Valley Steam Railway Station in Summerland. More on that later.
BTW, staff were working on the steam train as we passed the station. The schedule through July and August is 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. departures Thursday through Monday.
Many cyclists don’t know about the Crystal Waters Road trailhead of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail (get a map at rdno.ca/docs/TrailsMapImage.pdf). It follows the route of an early 1900s highway from Lake Country to Okanagan College’s Vernon campus.
Most users connect via the Okanagan Rail Trail by way of a wide leg south of Kekuli Bay Provincial Park. It starts off with a long uphill climb, so low gear, high power. Instead, on Sunday, our COOC leader Dieter took us off the ORT earlier over to paved Crystal Waters Road (1.2K to the leg).
When the trailhead sign there advises: “Cyclists dismount,” it isn’t kidding.
You aren’t walking your bike down; you are hanging onto the brakes as it skids down a long, long steep hill with switchbacks. Put it this way: not recommended for all skill levels. Even hiking it would be a challenge.
Dieter said it was used as a detour route (by whom?) when the rail trail was temporarily closed. Eventually, you can get back on the bike but it’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to climb this hill back to Crystal Waters Road.
While heading back to Woodsdale Road in Lake Country, the Sheriff’s rear tubeless tire started leaking air again — in spite of more tire sealant added Saturday night. Catastrophic tire failure — and no emergency tube — meant walking a heavy e-bike for the last two kilometres. A rock had apparently slit the sidewall right next to the rim requiring immediate replacement. The new tire sealant was recycled into the new tire. Must remember to bring emergency tube.
On Thursday, we took John Hindle Drive to the shaded Quail Ridge Linear Park trails behind UBC Okanagan but no eagles this time.
——————
While on the subject of the Okanagan Rail Trail, reader Don W. wants to know what is happening with the missing link between Old Vernon Road in Kelowna and Lake Country (partly through Duck Lake IR No. 7 of the Okanagan Indian Band).
So the Sheriff asked Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray who has been seeking answers since she was elected.
After several of her questions received no substantial response, “The minister finally got back to me and while he did not touch on a briefing or meeting, he did state the following: ‘Indigenous Services Canada is working with the Canadian National Railway Co. and Okanagan Indian Band to have the former railway line added to Duck Lake Indian Reserve No. 7, in accordance with the department’s Additions to Reserve policy. While there is no definite timeline as to when the ATR will be completed, regional officials in B.C. have confirmed the process is nearing its final stage as the Okanagan Indian Band works to satisfy certain ATR process requirements.’”
Gray: “I again raised this issue in the House of Commons, asking for clarification on what ‘nearing its final stage’ meant.
“I also again wrote to Minister Miller in May 2021 to follow up and am awaiting a response. Unfortunately, it has already been over two months without any response.
“It would be truly unfortunate if our region goes yet another summer without progress. I will continue pressing the government to do their part to see this project to completion.”
——————
The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association announced this week the first phase of improvements has been completed to the KVR Trail between Bellevue Trestle (above Kelowna) and Glenfir Station (above Naramata) involving brushing, grading and raising the trail surface in certain areas that experienced annual flooding.
Phase two includes capping those sections where rock aggregate was used to raise the tread, to ensure the surface is ideal for cycling. The second phase will commence mid-season.
It’s a partnership involving TOTA, Recreational Sites and Trails BC, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and Chute Lake Lodge,
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net