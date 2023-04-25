The Westside Salvation Army kicked off National Volunteer Week Monday by showing their volunteers how precious they are.
Volunteers were invited for Bubbles and Brunch Monday to enjoy non-alcoholic bubbly beverages as well as brunch favourites including bread pudding, egg bites, fresh fruit, croissants and muffins.
Once there, they were called into the thrift shop where Sharon Harding, the volunteer coordinator, surprised them by unveiling a showcase containing precious items – photos of the volunteers.
“You’re the gems that propel us to do what we’re able to do in this community, not only here in Westbank, but in West Kelowna and Peachland as well,” Capt. Rob Henson of the Westside Salvation Army said.
According to Henson, over the past three years, the Westside Salvation Army volunteers have given the gift of their time to the tune of close to 24,000 hours.
Volunteers help by handling day-to-day tasks at the thrift store, assisting with outreach programs such as the Senior Meals Program, youth programs, poverty relief efforts, the Christmas kettle campaign as well as the Emergency Disaster Service which responds to community incidents such as fires and floods.
If those volunteers had been paid minimum wage, Henson said it would have cost the Salvation Army more than $371,000. Instead, that money was saved and made available for opportunities.
Henson added their volunteerism equates to five full-time employees every week.
Dennis Unrau began volunteering with the Westside Salvation Army after his wife, Diane, started coming in as a casual, working one or two days a week.
He usually works in receiving or testing electronics.
The couple also helps with the senior meal program, delivering frozen meals to seniors once a week.
Volunteering has been a way of life for the Unraus since they were married almost 45 years ago.
They were foster parents for a few years and volunteered as house parents in a Mexican orphanage for 23 years.
“It’s the joy,” Dennis explained when asked about why they volunteer. “Joy doesn’t come from having, it comes from giving. I guess I’m selfish, I like to be joyful,” he laughed.
Liz Munro has been volunteering for three years, pricing clothing for the Westside Thrift Shop.
“It feels good to give back to the community,” she said, adding the people she works with are terrific.
Leela Thomas’s volunteer work includes sorting shoes and helping with displays.
For her, it’s the people who keep her coming back.
She said she has never had a job before where people say thank you every day with sincerity.
The Bubbles and Brunch kicked off five days of events at the Westside Salvation Army to mark National Volunteer Week.
Tuesday offered a bistro bar with fancy coffees with syrups and pastries. Wednesday has a candy bar, Thursday will have charcuterie cups for the volunteers and Friday will wind up with an international pot luck where everybody brings a dish and they eat together.
Harding said she values the volunteers and wants to make sure they have a really good time this week.
If you are interested in volunteering with the Westside Salvation Army, call 778-484-9917,