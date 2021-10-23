Just as spring brims with the anticipation of many months of outdoor recreation in warm weather, fall represents the culmination of that anticipation.
Every spring-summer-fall is unique in its combination of activities.
This year, the Sheriff’s focus was on expanding his
e-bike horizons by exploring new trails in the Okanagan, plus camping trips to the Kootenays, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.
The third full e-bike season has, so far, resulted in 86 outings (Constant Companion Carmen wants to try for 100 before the snow flies). The three-year total on the Trek Powerfly 5 now exceeds 9,000 kilometres.
There’s always something new to try in the Valley.
On Sunday, it was the Sheriff’s introduction to the Okanagan
E-bike Riders Group on Facebook with leader Myron (who used to live in Armstrong) taking us on his favourite rural trails between Armstrong and Enderby.
The Pleasure on Wheels Facebook group did the Sheriff’s Grand Okanagan Triangle (Mission Creek Greenway, Kelowna lakeshore and Okanagan Rail Trail).
And the Sheriff and CCC did her favourite route: Wilden, Knox Mountain East and Knox Mountain forests, ponds and lookouts.
Every one was enjoyable for the peak of autumn colours. Now is the crucial time for at least one last bike/hike/kayak outing to share with your favourite companions.
—————
With the imminent change in seasons, three ski swaps are in the works.
— Big White Ski Club’s 50th Ski, Board and Sports Swap is
8 a.m.-3 p.m. today at New Life Church, 2041 Harvey Ave. (behind Wood Fire Bakery) in Kelowna.
Admission is $2 per person or $5 per family, says swap coordinator/president Dave Willoughby. Proceeds support alpine ski training for those six to 16 years.
— Telemark Nordic Club’s cross-country swap is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today outdoors at Kelowna Cycle, 2949 Pandosy St., Kelowna. Members and non-members are welcome. It’s a fundraiser for the Telemark Team Competitive Youth Program.
The Telemark annual general meeting and work party day is set for 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 30 to split firewood, paint, do trail maintenance and a few other odd jobs before a free barbecue lunch and the AGM at 1 p.m. (also available by Zoom with a phone call to 250-707-5925 or email mike.
— Vernon Ski Club’s 2021 Ski Swap is Nov. 5 (consignment drop-off 3:30-7 p.m.) and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310 37th Ave, Vernon. Volunteers should email: ssvscvolunteer@gmail.com.
—————
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club cancelled its annual general meeting on Oct. 21 due to current vaccination requirements and capacity limits. It will be rescheduled with a new place and time, vaccination requirements and conditions.
—————
Friends of the South Slopes (FOSS) had an incredibly productive week with a helicopter ferrying in components and volunteers building a new Priest Creek Bridge on Fairlane Trail in Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.
“There were many, many people that made this happen, but it was mostly done by FOSS volunteers under the direction of trail boss Milt Stevenson. Improvements were made to the approaches on each side of the bridge as well,” says FOSS.
The bridge on Fairlane Loop Trail is next.
BC Parks also received kudos from FOSS for hiring a contractor to remove abandoned vehicles, a trailer and a dilapidated SeaCan adjacent to Hromek and Priest Creek.
—————
An update on the preliminary work on a 19.8-kilometre section of the 50-kilometre Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail from Armstrong to Sicamous: Organizers are hoping rail trail partners (Splatsin, RDNO, CSRD) are able to get contract tenders out this winter so work can start early next spring. But it will all depend on costs/availability of contractors.
Wouldn’t it be nice to take a late summer or fall stroll to get a sneak peak of what the final finished trail experience is going to look like?
—————
Feedback from reader Bruce on last weekend’s Secret Okanagan Spot — the south end of Trestle No. 1 in the Myra Canyon: “Fully agree with your rocks SOS! We’ve picnicked in the sun on those rocky outcrops and enjoyed the inquisitive wildlife that wants to steal your food.”
—————
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is now accepting applications for new volunteers. All applications must be received by Oct. 31. To apply, go to: COSAR.ca.
—————
North Okanagan regional
district’s electoral area C (BX/Silver Star) recently supported the Silver Star Property Owners Association (SSPOA) with a $9,870 grant to help fund the installation of 10 new signs to indicate trail access around the resort.
The SSPOA began looking into creating signs after multiple homeowners voiced their concerns for the safety of pedestrians and drivers during the winter. Each year as the season progresses, snowbanks on each side of the Silver Star roads get higher and wider resulting in progressively narrower roads.
The decrease in space makes it difficult for pedestrians and
drivers to share the road safely so the SSPOA looked into how it could promote alternative routes for skiers, walkers and snowshoers.
The solution involved researching existing easements, getting input from Silver Star Mountain Resort and AIM Roads about how to keep these access routes maintained, deciding where and how to install new signs, and securing funding.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff,
is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net