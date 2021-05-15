Penelope Roche’s winemaking lineage stretches all the way back to the end of the French Revolution.
As the revolution ushered in a new era of democracy in 1799, Roche’s ancestors were able to buy 13 acres of vineyard in Bordeaux and launch a winery.
“Over the six generations since, four women, including me, have been in charge of that winery, which was unusual for the time,” said Roche.
“But the winery was sold in 2011, and Dylan (her husband) and I moved to the Okanagan to start a new adventure.”
That adventure is Roche Wines on the Naramata Bench, where the couple is celebrating their 10th anniversary in the Okanagan.
The transition from France to B.C. isn’t completely random.
Penelope and Dylan, who grew up in Vancouver and spent his summers in the Okanagan, met in 2005 in New Zealand, where both were gaining experience in Southern Hemisphere winemaking.
They both lived and worked in Bordeaux from 2006-11 as Penelope ran the family business and then struck out for the New World again.
“Basically what we’re doing with Roche Wines is bringing French winemaking to the Okanagan — a French recipe to Okanagan grapes, if you will,” she said.
“Obviously, we’ve had to adapt to a different climate and use different grapes, but the concept is French-inspired wines.”
Penelope and Dylan do almost everything themselves at Roche to produce 6,000 cases a year, from growing the grapes (which the French call vigneron) and winemaking to administration and pouring and selling in the tasting room and wine shop.
For Roche’s 10th anniversary, that concept is showcased in six new releases:
— 2018 Pinot Gris Tradition ($29), a Gris aged in neutral oak barrels.
— 2020 Pinot Gris Texture ($22), no oak for a taste of apple and orange.
— 2020 Rose ($22), a classic pink with aromas and flavours of watermelon and grapefruit.
— 2018 Nuances ($32), a traditional Bordeaux-style red blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon.
— 2019 Pinot Noir Texture ($27), a quintessential Pinot with a cherry-and-sweet-spice profile.
— 2017 Chateau ($50), a top-notch Bordeaux-style red blend.
Vintage
of the decade
Just one year into the 2020s, it’s probably too early to be declaring a “vintage of the decade.”
Yet, that’s just what the Wine Growers of BC is suggesting the 2020 vintage could be.
“Vintage of the decade is a great phrase, isn’t it?” said Barbara Philip, who moderated a Wine Growers of BC virtual seminar this week featuring a panel of three winemakers.
“There’s no doubt the 2020 vintage has beautiful freshness and balance. But I think we also know great things are to come for the rest of the decade, too.”
Okanagan wineries are releasing 2020 whites and roses in droves and the consensus is they are generally outstanding.
The summer of 2020 was consistently warm and dry during the day and cool at night, ideal for growing grapes with concentrated flavours and bright acidity.
The fall continued sunny, warm and dry to the end of October for optimum ripeness and harvest.
Apply some talented winemaking and the results from that 2020 growing season and harvest are perfection in the bottle and in the glass.
The panel showcased some of the best of 2020 with winemaker Graham Pierce of Kitsch Wines in East Kelowna leading a tasting of his 2020 Pinot Gris ($22), an archetypal Okanagan Gris with a lemon-pear-and-mineral profile.
Val Tait of Gold Hill Winery in Oliver presented her 2020 Cabernet Franc Rose ($23) with aromas and flavours of strawberry and dried herbs.
And Kathy Malone of Hillside Winery on the Naramata Bench introduced her 2020 Rose ($24), a robust pink with a juicy ripe raspberry finish.
