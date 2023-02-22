May Barrow

May Barrow celebrated her 93rd birthday at the Johnson-Bentley pool last Thursday with an after-class party on the pool deck with members of the 8 a.m. aquasize class.

 Barb Aguiar

The Johnson-Bentley pool is used to seeing children’s birthday parties on the pool deck, but last Thursday a group from the pool’s 8 a.m. aquasize class got together to celebrate fellow classmate May Barrow’s 93rd birthday.

Barrow has been coming to aquasize, a water exercise class, regularly for over 23 years.

“I’ve got arthritis and it doesn’t bother me as long as I keep using the water,” said Barrow as she sat at the head of a table covered in after-class snacks for everyone to enjoy.

“I like the music, I like the instructor and I like everybody here,” she said, adding her classmates were just like family.

Barrow comes to aquasize Monday to Friday and even drives others to class.

A sharp spry 93-year old, Barrow attributes her health to regular exercise at the pool.

She said she has even convinced a few people to come to the pool as well.

“They believe in it now too,” she said.