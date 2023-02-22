The Johnson-Bentley pool is used to seeing children’s birthday parties on the pool deck, but last Thursday a group from the pool’s 8 a.m. aquasize class got together to celebrate fellow classmate May Barrow’s 93rd birthday.
Barrow has been coming to aquasize, a water exercise class, regularly for over 23 years.
“I’ve got arthritis and it doesn’t bother me as long as I keep using the water,” said Barrow as she sat at the head of a table covered in after-class snacks for everyone to enjoy.
“I like the music, I like the instructor and I like everybody here,” she said, adding her classmates were just like family.
Barrow comes to aquasize Monday to Friday and even drives others to class.
A sharp spry 93-year old, Barrow attributes her health to regular exercise at the pool.
She said she has even convinced a few people to come to the pool as well.
“They believe in it now too,” she said.