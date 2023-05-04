Over 100 people were sipping their way through samples from local wineries, breweries, a cidery and a distillery at the Westbank Lions Hall Saturday night at the Sips for Kicks event to raise money to help send five athletes and two coaches from Kees Taekwondo to the International Children’s Games in South Korea in July.
West Kelowna’s Jake Dionne, 14, is one the athletes going to the games. He has been practising taekwondo for eight years.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “Of course, I’m going to be nervous because it’s a huge competition. I’m just excited to get out there and do my best.”
“I’m also excited for the food, because that’s going to be really good there,” he added.
For Bryseia Konkin, 24, who finished fourth in the world at the 2012 International Children’s Games in Daegu, South Korea, it’s almost surreal to be returning to the same competition in the same place, this time as a coach.
Konkin said competing at the International Childrens’ Games reignited her passion for taekwondo and determined her choice of taekwondo for a career.
She’s looking forward to the competition and seeing how far her students have progressed from where they started.
Among the popular samples were Urban Distilleries’ dill pickle vodka mixed with clamato juice and Vice and Virtue Brewing’s Love Potion Raspberry Berliner Vice.