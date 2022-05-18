You can learn more about Mar Jok, the man for whom a West Kelowna elementary school is named, at the Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association’s Asian Heritage Month exhibition on display at the Westbank Museum this month.
The exhibition, which consists of a series of educational display boards with information about different Asian communities in the Okanagan, including Chinese, Korean and Japanese, gets rotated around different Okanagan museums every year.
This is believed to be the first time the Westbank Museum has hosted the exhibit.
Along with information about Mar Jok, a community-minded businessman and farmer, the exhibition highlights a few other individuals and includes a panel about Operation Oblivion, in which Chinese Canadians were trained in the Okanagan for covert missions behind Japanese lines in the Second World War.
“There is a rich history of Asian individuals being in our community as far back in terms of evidence on censuses, there’s Asians as far back as 1901 in Westbank. For pretty much the entirety of Westbank ‘s history as a settlement community there have been Asian individuals present,” said Brenden Studer at the Westbank Museum. “It’s important to highlight that area of the Okanagan history.”
The Asian Heritage Month exhibit will be at the Westbank Museum until the end of May.
The museum is located at 2376 Dobbin Rd,