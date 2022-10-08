The doors are now open to explore a $1.75 million home being offered as the grand prize in the Lake Life Lottery.
Proceeds from the lottery will support the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.
During a media event this week, motorcycle crash survivor Barbara LeClair shared the story of her July 2016 crash and long recovery, showing the cohesion between health care and fitness resources.
“My pelvis was destroyed and detached from my right hip, my left humerus was broken in three places, I broke my right wrist, and there were a few cracked bones in other places in my body,” she said. “However, one of the most significant injuries was severe nerve damage to my right arm after rupturing two nerves in my shoulder.”
LeClair was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital where doctors saved her life. She spent nearly three months in hospital undergoing numerous surgeries.
“My memories of that time, although foggy, are those of kindness, compassion, caring, and the maintenance of my dignity,” she said.
Once out of hospital, she began a long road of rehab, benefiting from the resources at the Y in Rutland.
“The YMCA is truly a welcoming facility, with an inclusive and accessible environment. I felt comfortable and was able to be quite vulnerable in front of others there,” she said.
“The Y gave me the tools and equipment I needed to strengthen and rebuild my body and mind after such a life-changing experience,” said LeClair, adding she able to return to work as a high school vice-principal.
“I have the deepest respect for both the Kelowna General Hospital and the YMCA. I am living proof that both institutions can make a profound difference in someone’s life and eventual future,” she said.
The Lake Life Lottery dream home was built by Harmony Homes. It’s located at 10195 Beacon Hill Dr. in Lake Country.
“Through Lake Life Lottery, B.C. residents will also have the opportunity to supporting whole-person wellness through the YMCA,” said YMCA of Southern Interior BC president and CEO Allyson Graf.
Other prizes include a Crownline speedboat, international vacations, and a 50/50 draw.