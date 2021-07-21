Syilx Language House, in partnership with Kelowna Museums, is set to launch their seventh annual volume of fluent Elders’ stories through a public virtual event, Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.
The stories are recorded and transcribed in Nsyilxcn, the critically endangered language of the Syilx territory.
There are fewer than two dozen fluent elders remaining in the territory that stretches from Revelstoke to Spokane.
Five fluent elders are generously sharing their stories as a gift to learners. They are Grouse Barnes, Herman Edward, Theresa Dennis, Theresa Ann Terbasket, and Thomas Pierre.
Syilx Language House is a non-profit organization focused on revitalizing the language and creating adult fluency. The small staff of primarily Indigenous women delivers a one-year adult fluency program which is creating newly emerging speakers.
Each book offers a collection of transcribed stories told by the elders, shared freely in a community publication with a link to download the audio at thelanguagehouse.ca.
The virtual event will include special guests, live-streamed performance art, an introduction to the adult language cohort, elder fluent speakers, the editors, and of course, the virtual book presentation.
Donations are accepted by cheque made out to Syilx Language House and mailed directly to: 2872 Summerview Court, Westbank, B.C. V4T 2S5. Charitable donation tax receipts are available upon request.
The event’s virtual link will be available on the Kelowna Museums and Syilx Language House websites prior to the event.