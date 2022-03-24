Four centres in the Okanagan are joining the $10-a-day child care club.
Child care will cost no more than $200 a month per child at the YMCA child care at Kelowna Secondary, the Bridge Educational Society Early Years Centre in Lumby and two locations in Penticton – One Sky Little Learners Academy and Queens Park YMCA Child Care and Preschool.
The province promised in its budget last year to convert more sites to $10-a-day child care.
“When our ChildCareBC plan is fully implemented, no family will pay more than $10 a day for licensed child care. As we work toward that goal, tens of thousands of parents are already benefiting by saving as much as $1,600 a month on child care,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care, in a news release.
The province now has more than 6,500 $10-a-day spaces with more than 12,000 expected by the end of the year.
The day care at KSS has 28 spaces and the Lumby location 59-spaces.
Little Learners in Penticton has 52 spaces and Queens Park 50 spaces.
All are located on school grounds.
In Kelowna, YMCA Little Scholars and Boys and Girls clubs day cares in Kelowna and West Kelowna are already in the $10-a-day plan.
In Penticton, the Kinderplace OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre and Penticton Indian Band’s Little Paws Children’s Centre are in the plan.
Maven Lane and Arbutus Grove in Vernon are in the $10 plan, along with the Okanagan Indian Band’s Snc’c’amala?tn Early Childhood Education Centre.