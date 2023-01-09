FOOD & DRINK: Hesitant buy proves perfect for wings

Who doesn’t love chicken wings? So delicious but so messy to make at home. That is, until the arrival of the air fryer to our modern kitchen scene. We were hesitant to buy in to this craze but glad we did, especially for the wings.
Cooked without any oil or cooking spray, these wings are super crispy cooked in their own fat making them a healthier alternative, especially if you just season them with salt and pepper. The secret to these crispy wings is the baking powder!
We love this teriyaki sauce. Instead of marinating the wings, we toss them in the warm teriyaki sauce after they are cooked. Not too sticky and not too sweet, I think you will be hooked.
This wine is not necessarily the best pairing for this recipe, but I wanted to share this exciting wine project (plus you can just sip it happily while cooking!)
Based in the Okanagan Valley, Q&A is a premium wine project by Hollywood actor and director Jason Priestley, local winery Winemaker’s CUT proprietor Michal Mosny, and media personality and broadcaster Terry David Mulligan. These three friends together share a great passion for wine and combined, they have been involved in all levels of our BC wine industry.
Priestley who we all remember from his starring role in Beverly Hills 90210, was part of a team that grew Black Hills Winery into one of the South Okanagan’s most renowned wineries. Black Hills was sold to Andrew Peller Limited in 2017.
“After the sale, I continued to search for exceptional terroir capable of producing a peerless Bordeaux-style blend. Throughout this journey, I merged paths with Terry and then Michal. Together, we questioned what we already know, over and over again,” said Priestley. “After looking everywhere, all roads lead to one answer and the answer is once again in the Okanagan. This time, the difference is in the details, with a focus on elegance and finesse.”
This wine is available to order online at qa.wine.
—————
Q & A wine
Five per cent Cabernet Sauvignon, 38% Merlot, 13% Cabernet Franc, 4% Petit Verdot.
The 2020 vintage is elegant yet densely concentrated, with layers of fruit that continually evolve in the glass. Expressive aromas of midsummer Okanagan cherry and wild blackberry are
seamlessly balanced by cloves and cedar, with a thoughtful, restrained use of oak that keeps the fruit the focus. Cellar 10-15 years.
—————
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years.
Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com
Teriyaki Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
• 10 wings (wingettes or drummettes)
• 2 tsp. baking powder
Sauce:
• ½ cup mirin
• 1 tbsp. sugar
• ½ cup soy sauce
• ½ cup sake (Japanese rice wine)
• 1 tbsp. ginger, minced
• 2 tsp. cornstarch
• 2 tbsp. water
Note: This is a larger batch of sauce because we like to keep in the fridge. You can use it for stir-fries or to
drizzle over beef, fish or chicken.
Instructions:
Dry the chicken wings with paper towels (this will increase crispiness). Add wings to a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle baking powder over and toss wings to coat.
Combine first five ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer for 3-4 minutes. Make a slurry in a small bowl with cornstarch and water and stir into sauce. Simmer another minute or until the sauce thickens.
Preheat the air fryer at 400 degrees for 4 minutes. Add wings in one layer to your air fryer basket. Cook at 400 degrees for 12 minutes then remove basket and flip wings. Return to air fryer and cook for another 10 minutes. Remove wings from basket and place on a rack to sit for 2-3 minutes and then move to a large bowl, drizzle with a ¼ cup of teriyaki sauce and toss. Adjust sauce to desired amount.
If you want to make a larger amount, simply keep wings in warming oven while cooking in batches and then toss all together before serving.
Enjoy!