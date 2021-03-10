The years 1870 and 1871 were important for the Brent family. They moved from the south end of Duck Lake — site of the district’s first grist mill — to property further west on Mill Creek, near today’s Walmart. A second grist mill and a two-storey home were built, accommodating Frederick and Mary Ann Brent’s steadily-increasing family.
Frederick Brent, the area’s first commercial miller, was born in Bavaria on Dec. 1, 1828. He immigrated to the United States in 1854, enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Washington Territory. Discharged in 1859, Brent served as a scout for the Union Army during the American Civil War.
On Oct. 26, 1862 at Fort Colville, Washington Territory, William Brent married Mary Ann Topakegetic Ukatemish, daughter of chief, N’Kwala (Nicola). The marriage was performed by Father J. Josett. Frederick and Mary Ann Brent’s eldest child, Joseph, was born at Fort Colville on Nov. 13, 1862.
Frederick Brent and his young family moved north into the Okanagan Valley and, in 1865, purchased property from the Parsons brothers. In 1870, this property was sold to rancher George Simpson. The Brents moved to their new Mill Creek property, where a second mill was built.
Sometime in the 1890s, Frederick Brent left the Okanagan. By 1900, he was living with his second wife, Elsie (nee Schane), at San Jose, California. William Brent died in Oakland, California on June 14, 1919.
Little is known about Mary Ann Topakegetic Ukatemish Brent. She was born about 1838, possibly in what is now British Columbia. Despite her noble birthright — daughter of a great chief — virtually nothing has been recorded about her. The Okanagan Historical Society, recorder of local history since 1925, provides few details about her, with only three references to her in its 84 “reports.”
On page 10 of “Lost Okanagan: In Search Of The First Settler Families” (“60th Report”, 1996), esteemed historian Jean Barman wrote: “Brent’s wife was an aboriginal woman named Mary Ann.” No additional information was provided.
Canada’s 1881 census lists the Brent family. Frederick Brent was enumerated as a 53-year-old farmer, born in Germany. Mary Ann Brent was 43 years old and born in BC. Their six children were also listed:
Joseph, 18; Lewis, 16; (Marie) Louisa, 12; Caroline 9; William, 7; and John, 5 years.
Also in the 1881 Brent household were Margret McLean and Charles Richter, both 12 years old and born in British Columbia. They attended school with several of the Brent children. In 1885, Margaret Mclean married Joseph Brent.
The 1881 Canada Census is the one of few documents that mentions Mary Ann Brent. She probably died sometime after 1881 — date and place unknown — since Frederick Brent remarried in 1890. Brent descendants cannot provide additional information about Mary Ann’s death.
Caroline Brent, subject of this article, was born in the Central Okanagan on Oct. 17, 1871 and baptized at the Mission of the Immaculate Conception (Okanagan) on Dec. 10, 1871. Her baptism record lists her father as born in Switzerland and her mother as Indigenous “Couteaux.”
Caroline Brent grew up in the large Brent home which was built in the year of her birth. Page 14 of “History of Rutland 1858-1971,” records: “Mrs. Renshaw (Caroline Brent), who supplied a good deal of the information for this book on the Brent family, recalls that two men named McDougall (John?) and Capp, were the axemen, who helped build the spacious Brent home, known far and wide for its hospitality. It was here that the annual ‘Bachelor Ball’ was held. Folks came for miles around to attend, music was supplied by Joe Brent [Caroline’s eldest brother] and Alec Berard, who were talented fiddlers.
Caroline attended Okanagan School (located near present-day Orchard Park Shopping Centre), which opened in 1876. Her classmates included Eleanor Laurence (1867-1955), Eliza Jane Simpson (1868-1944), Maria Houghton (1870-1968) and Christina Moore (1872-1968), all featured in this series about Central Okanagan pioneer women.
Twice married — to Daniel McIntosh and Charles Martin Renshaw — Caroline Brent had six sons. The 1901 Canada Census (Okanagan) lists Caroline and family:
McIntosh, Daniel; head of household; born Ontario, May 26, 1868; farmer
McIntosh, Caroline; wife; born B.C., October 17, 1871
McIntosh, Leonard; son; born B.C., September 28, 1892
McIntosh, Russell; son; born B.C., March 5, 1895
McIntosh, David; son; born B.C., February 28, 1897
Brent, (illegible); step-son; born B.C., May 27, 1889
Brent, Authur (sic); step-son; born B.C., April 2, 1893
Brent, Bert; step-son; born B.C., December 4, 1894
Two of Caroline’s sons moved to the United States: Leonard Daniel “Luke” lived at Kelso, Washington and Russell settled in New York. Another son, David McIntosh, enlisted with the 54th Canadian Battalion, July 12, 1915. Pte. David McIntosh was killed at Ypres on July 10, 1916, possibly the Central Okanagan’s first Great War fatality.
Daniel McIntosh probably died between 1901 and 1906. On May 16, 1906, at Kelowna, Caroline Brent — listed by her birth name and identified as “spinster” — married 33-year-old, Norwegian-born Charles Martin Renshaw. They farmed in Rutland’s Hollywood district until about 1916, when they moved to Roe Lake, in B.C.’s Cariboo.
Caroline and Martin Renshaw farmed at Roe Lake, where she was the postmaster for ten years. By 1936, they were living at Williams Lake and two years later were at 70 Mile House. Charles Martin Renshaw died at Williams Lake on April 18, 1938.
Widowed and with no family close by, Caroline returned to the Okanagan, living at Kaleden and later at Penticton.
In May 1955, Kelowna celebrated its golden anniversary of incorporation. A gala event was held to mark this occasion and Kelowna’s two oldest native-born residents, Caroline (nee Brent) Renshaw and Christina (nee Moore) Haynes, were the honoured guests. Lifelong friends, they were duly recognized and asked to cut Kelowna’s 50th birthday cake.
Caroline Brent Renshaw, age 89 years, died at Penticton on Oct. 31, 1960.
In 2002, the historic Brent home and grist mill were moved by the City of Kelowna to a site at the base of Dilworth Mountain, with the intention of creating a historic park. These plans have not been realized. Benignly neglected by the City, the 1871 Brent house suffered two serious fires — in July 2018 and April 2020 — resulting in the unfortunate but preventable loss of this historic landmark.
Christina (nee Moore) Haynes is the subject of the March 23 column, the last of the six articles about pioneer Central Okanagan women.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.