Get out the icing, candy and your imagination as the Westbank Museum is holding a Gingerbread House Decorating contest again this year.
People can bake their own gingerbread, buy a kit or even use graham crackers to build a house to decorate.
The Westbank Museum will have all the entries on display.
People can come into the museum and vote for their favourite.
The gingerbread house with the most votes will win a prize from the museum.
People have until Nov. 28 to bring their decorated gingerbread houses to the Westbank Museum at 2376 Dobbin Rd.
The Westbank Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For more information, call the museum at 250-768-0110.