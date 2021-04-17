As soon as you finish reading this, head out to buy yourself a bottle, or two, or three, of wine from Argentina.
Today is World Malbec Day and while Malbec originates in France, it’s Argentina that has made the varietal its signature red wine.
Therefore, World Malbec Day is essentially a celebration of Argentinian wine.
And not just Malbec, but other wines the South American country does well, including reds Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Tannat, Syrah and Pinot Noir and whites Chardonnay and Torrentes.
Argentinian Malbecs are approachable and affordable, deep purple in colour with a velvety texture framed by aromas and flavours of black cherry, raspberry and spice.
Here are the bottles The Wines of Argentina are touting in BC for World Malbec Day.
All are available at government and private liquor stores in the province.
Alamos Malbec 2018 ($15)
Alamos Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($15)
Alamos Seleccion 2017 ($17)
Los Primos Malbec 2019 ($13)
Los Primos Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 ($13)
Catena Malbec 2018 ($25)
Catena Cabernet Franc 2018 ($30)
Clos De Los Siete red blend 2017 ($27)
El Enemigo Chardonnay 2017 ($39)
El Enemigo Malbec 2017 ($40)
El Esteco Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 ($34)
El Esteco Tannat 2015 ($34)
Escorihuela Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($18)
Escorihuela Malbec 2019 ($18)
Alpataco Pinot Noir 2019 ($22)
Kaiken Ultra Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($24)
Kaiken Ultra Malbec 2018 ($24)
La Posta Malbec 2018 ($27)
Believer Organic Red 2016 ($19)
La Riojana Reserve Malbec 2018 ($16)
La Riojana Organic Malbec 2019 ($19)
Luca Malbec 2018 ($47)
Luigi Bosca Old Vines Malbec 2018 ($20)
Luigi Bosca Malbec 2018 ($24)
Toso Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($16)
Santa Carolina Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ($17)
Susana Balbo Expresivo 2018 ($48)
Susana Balbo Malbec 2018 ($27)
Terrazas Malbec 2018 ($24)
Trapiche Medalla Malbec 2016 ($26)
Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 2018 ($25)
Trivento Reserve Malbec 2019 ($15)
Felino Chardonnay 2018 ($19)
Felino Malbec 2018 ($25)
Mount Boucherie 2020 releases
The first 2020 releases out of the gate at West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Estate Winery are a unique Rose ($23) and a plush Riesling ($22).
What makes the Rose different is that it is a co-fermented field blend of Zweigelt and Pinot Noir red grapes and the Gewurztraminer white grape.
Usually, Rose is made only of red grapes. The result for Mount Boucherie is a dry Rose with aromas and flavours of strawberry and watermelon from the reds and spice from the Gewurztraminer.
The Riesling is off-dry, but the acidity and sugar are balanced nicely to showcase the lime-and-honey profile.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.