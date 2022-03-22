I am a collector of “odds & sods” which pile up in boxes or scrapbooks. Wonderful memories come back whenever I make time to browse through these papers.
Recently, I found a “Memory Card” from the funeral for the late Mary Olinger (nee Edey; 1918-2013). I knew Mary as a member of the Catholic Women’s League and as a donor to its local thrift shop. I wore many of her donated dresses. She and I were the same size then.
Mary and her husband, John Olinger (a logger and sawmill developer), shared many years and adventures together. Her “Memory Card” told the story of one of them: The Opening of the Alaska Highway, penned by Mary Olinger in 1992, is as follows:
I can’t believe it has been 50 years since the Alaska Highway was opened.
The government claims July 1, 1942 was the date. Another group of people held an opening of that same highway in June of the same year. We did not have government representatives, no balloons or coloured streamers, just one precious roll of toilet paper we used as ribbon.
Our expedition started when my husband, John Olinger and a friend, Tom Bulman, decided to haul lumber from Dawson Creek to Whitehorse, Yukon.
“Good money,” they were told. Each had a three-ton truck of some vintage.
Tom’s wife, Florence, and I decided to go along, neither of us had any children at the time. We knew there were no women allowed up the highway. There were women working in some of the camps.
Every hundred miles or so they had guards checking for liquor et. al., so we knew when we saw the signs saying “CHECK POINT 1 MILE” it was time to crawl up on top of the load, hide in the box housing bed rolls, tools and spare tires – and be very quiet. Once a mile or so had passed we were allowed to crawl back down into the cab, safe until the next check point.
We finally made it 300 miles past Fort Nelson and it had rained for miles and miles. Do you have any idea of what the roads in that country are like when it rains? Really, really bad. Gumbo and clay-like cement glue.
We were now at the Metcalf Hamilton and Kansas City Bridge Camp. They treated us well and informed us we could go no further, all of the bridges ahead were washed out as well as the ones we had crossed.
We were offered a stay at the camp as long as the food lasted, the men would be expected to work. Neither Tom nor John resisted, until they were told what their jobs were. They were to clean out an old root cellar, where vegetables had frozen and rotted. Until faced with the stench of rotted cabbage, turnips, potatoes and carrots neither of the boys knew what weak stomachs they had.
They stuck it out for several days and then decided they had enough. We would leave the loads and go home.
John and Tom would venture back when the bridges were rebuilt. Just one problem — looting. You could lose your load as well as your tires, batteries, tools and anything else portable.
We were advised to hire a guard (and so) we hired the ring leader with a promise of a few bucks and a bottle of rye for each truck not vandalized.
We hitched a ride in the back of a truck to the first river. There were no bridges so they ferried us across on a raft then we climbed in the back of another truck – and so it went from one river to the next.
When we left the camp there were six of us, but along the way our numbers increased to 14 plus one wooden box containing the body of a fellow who had lost his footing while building a temporary bridge. At least it provided us a seat as we jiggled over those terribly rough roads.
The rain had stopped and now it was hot – really hot. The air was bad. It would take us several days to reach Dawson Creek. It was now that we took the time to hold the “official” opening of the Alaska Highway. The picture portrays those of us still able to stand. If you look closely you can see the box in the back of the truck.
Joe Dill, the undertaker, said he couldn’t recall ever seeing a corpse in such bad shape as the one we had brought in. We were not in such good shape ourselves.
No sooner had we arrived home than word came the temporary bridges were ready so John and Tom went back alone.
Florence and I did not keep in touch as we moved to Edmonton in 1944.
Forty years later she came to Kelowna, and yes, we did relive our trip up the highway. Florence lost Tom and has since married Pat Ivor. They reside in Fort St. John and on July 1, 1992, we hope to get together at Mile Zero of the Alaska Highway. After all, we opened it.
