This summer has been filled with wonderful family gatherings. Thanks to Covid-19, we now truly appreciate the joy of sitting around a big table and enjoying a meal with our loved ones. Hopefully, this break from restrictions will last and so while it does, try to dine together as much as possible.
At one of our latest family
dinners we made something new. In the past, we have served steak tacos, shrimp tacos, chicken tacos but never pulled pork. Tacos are an excellent choice to feed a crowd and the interactive serving style is fun as well. Instead of making Mexican style pulled pork carnitas, we decided to go Asian and it was a huge hit. My husband Jay is so good at putting Asian flavours together and created this recipe with what we had in the pantry.
Hoisin sauce is a thick, sweet and tangy sauce that is used in Chinese cuisine as a dipping sauce or in stir fries. You may have also had it as a condiment of Peking Duck with your big bowl of Vietnamese Pho. It is totally delicious and really makes this recipe sing. And don’t skip the pineapple condiment – that was a favourite addition.
Every taco needs to be served with a mound of coleslaw. For this dish, I dressed the coleslaw in a local salad dressing that we are obsessed with. The Original UMAMI Crave the Fifth dressing, dip and finishing sauce isn’t just a salad dressing, you will literally want to put it on everything. And we were thrilled to discover that this amazing product was created by a Kelowna family. Created by Chef Justin Best, he and his sister Stephanie and wife Joanna are the family behind the label. If you have not heard the Japanese word umami,” loosely translates to “a pleasant savoury taste” and is described as the fifth basic taste after sweet, sour, salty, and bitter. Anyway, go buy it – it is at most local grocery stores now.
Beer is always a great pairing for tacos and Railside Brewing Summer Ale would be awesome with these. Grab a couple of growlers and head down to Kelowna’s latest and greatest new brewery, Railside Brewing. Located just off of Clement Avenue and Gordon Drive, long-time friends and homebrewers Rob Leinemann and Matt Grieve have built their dream perfectly located along the Okanagan Rail Trail and in the brewery district.
From Tuesday to Sunday, stop in for a brew and snacks, like chips, salsa, pepperoni, hummus and crackers etc. And ride your bike there if you can – a growler or two would fit in your bike
basket.
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Born & raised on a farm in East Kelowna, she has written four cookbooks: The Butcher, The Baker, The Wine & Cheese Maker series and most recently Taste Canada shortlist winner The BC Wine Lover’s Cookbook. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com