The Westside Health Network Society is looking for volunteers. The volunteer-based society is dedicated to supporting seniors in the community, reducing social isolation and providing vital services.
There is a big need for drivers, said Sonia Newman, executive director at the Westside Health Network Society, as the number of seniors who need a lift to medical appointments has increased.
Over the last couple of months, the society has done between 80 and 100 medically-related drives each month
“We fill a massive void,” said Newman, noting the public transit system is lacking for a lot of people and taxis are expensive.
Along with an increase in the number of appointments, because of COVID-19 the society has lost several volunteer drivers, many who are seniors themselves, who have chosen not to drive during the pandemic.
While there are currently about eight volunteer drivers, Karen Northcott, the coordinator of volunteers at the society, estimated they could use 10 more.
There have been times the society has been unable to get a driver for a senior.
Volunteers don’t have to make a huge commitment and can drive as little as once a month.
Most of the drives are to Kelowna, often to specialists, the eye doctor or to Kelowna General Hospital for CT scans or physiotherapy.
Drivers pick up seniors for their appointment, drop them off and bring them back.
Volunteer drivers need to have a criminal record check from within the last five years or the health network can get one. Drivers also need to provide a driver’s abstract and copy of their insurance for their vehicle.
All health network volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The society is also looking for volunteers for phone visits rather than in-person visits with seniors during COVID, taking seniors grocery shopping or delivering grocery orders to seniors and performing simple home maintenance such as painting baseboards that get run into by a wheelchair.
Volunteering can give a sense of purpose, make you happy and allow you to hone existing skills and gain new ones.
The Westside Health Network has been adapting the pandemic.
The popular Walk N Talk program has moved from in-person at the Westbank Lions Hall to online via Zoom.
The society is also incorporating some digital literacy education, helping members learn how to use Zoom and send photos.
As well, volunteers with the Westside Health Network Society who used to run the tax clinic at the Lions Hall now remotely help seniors file their simple taxes, filing some 500 returns a year.
If you would like to volunteer, call the Westside Health Network Society at 250-768-3305.