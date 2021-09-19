OVERVIEW: Shuffling the deck chairs on the ship won’t make it float any better. Lack of intelligence and know how will cause disarray in more than one area. There is a need to call in the experts who are know for their track record and can be relied on.
Emotions are riding the high tide of the full moon at the beginning of the week; get this under control. Allow someone that everyone can respect to take the helm. Some infighting over funds should be brought to a more realistic conclusion. Greedy ones will show their hand and it will be slapped.
Adjust rules or protocols to fit current situations. Manage on the fly until a settling point can be reached.
ARIES: Paint a clear picture that shows where the past is transitioning to match with progress.
TAURUS: Surprise catches others off guard or out of their comfort zone. Put some fun into it.
GEMINI: You have the right connections to get around blocks or those trying to interfere now.
CANCER: Unusual people get involved in your situation. Make sure facts and figures add up.
LEO: Sudden opportunity sees you scouting out a venue or location that is suitable for this.
VIRGO: You say the right things to get others to see your point. Continue building on this.
LIBRA: Come out from behind the scenes and show where you stand. Pull others together.
SCORPIO: Taking command in a different way can shake the status quo. Stand strong now.
SAGITTARIUS: Rely on connections to pull strings for you in areas of importance for gains.
CAPRICORN: You work with a timeline to get things moving along. Allow for adjustments.
AQUARIUS: Others want information from you in a covert manner. Some distance contact.
PISCES: Check the way things are and see where cost effective improvements can work.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each Saturday. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.