Got a dementia diagnosis?
Then you’ll want to deal with some of legal, health-care and financial issues that will arise early in the process before the dementia advances.
Kelowna residents are invited to learn more in the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s free webinar, “Planning ahead: Do it now,” with guest speaker and lawyer, Emily Clough. The hour-long session is on March 10 at 2 p.m.
She will discuss strategies to begin legal, health-care and financial planning before dementia affects your ability to communicate.
The society offers webinars each Wednesday at 2 p.m.
To register, visit alzbc.org/webinars.