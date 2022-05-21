‘New’ 15 km/h speed limit signs have appeared on the Mission Creek Greenway prompting several email messages of concern this week, even a photo of the new sign near Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.
Mary G. says: “I walk and ride along here just about every day and I noticed two of these new signs last week. The congestion on the Greenway gets crazy on the weekend but the people that this sign is aimed at are probably going far too fast to even notice it!”
“Apparently these are replacement signs with an updated design,” responded Bruce Smith, communications officer for the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
“The speed limit is in the Regional Parks Bylaw. We have received some complaints lately of near misses, mostly with pedestrians and cyclists not providing verbal or bell warning of their approach and passing. The 15 km/h posted maximum speed is for all users.”
As for enforcement, “our operations manager says that we haven’t issued any tickets,” said Smith.
“Rather, our park ranger and operations staff provide education as needed, to continue to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all users on the multi-use Mission Creek Greenway recreational corridor. We do have information on some of the kiosk signs advising of trail use etiquette and being respectful for other trail users.”
You won’t find those signs on any of the formal trails in 29 other regional parks. “The signs are only along the Greenway as that trail is most conducive to transportation corridor use,” said Smith.
In Penticton, by comparison, “the maximum speed for an e-bike as set by ICBC is 32 km/h. E-bikes are restricted to 20 km/h in municipal lanes, can go any speed up to 30 km/h in school or playground marked areas, and up to 32 km/h on city streets,” said Shane Mills, the city’s senior communications advisor.
“The city has no bylaws regulating e-bike speeds and doesn’t post provincial limits within city limits, with the expectation being e-bike users are aware of regulations imposed by ICBC and the province.”
Colleen MacDonald, author of Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond, added: “I think the main problem is when walkers complain about bikes. Mostly, it isn’t the speed; it’s the startle that they don’t like. Letting people know you are coming up behind them is very important. I use my bell or quietly say: ‘Biker behind.’
“I think many people on bikes don’t realize how startling they are when they come up quietly (and sometimes quickly or what just seems like fast) behind a walker. A sign – Bell or Yell Warn When Passing – is great on the Stanley Park Causeway where it is very noisy and a person walking most likely won’t hear a bike coming from behind.”
However, “there are also more people who complain about people on bikes than the opposite!” she said.
“Have we ever seen this kind of complaint? ‘I was riding my bike, and a person suddenly turned and walked in front of my bike.’ Or ‘I was riding my bike, there was a wall of people covering both sides of the path and they wouldn’t let me through.’ Or ‘There was a dog that didn’t have his person on a leash and it darted in front of my bike.’”
A bigger challenge in the Lower Mainland is losing routes for cycling. “Walkers (and dogs) are taking over. And should they be?” she asked.
—————
You can help build trails on the Westside as well as work toward a trail from the Okanagan to the Shuswap on May 29.
The Gellatly Bay Trails and Parks Society will hold its 23rd annual Trek for Trails at 9:30 a.m. starting at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park, 2375 Whitworth Rd. in West Kelowna. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and Timbits until the hikes depart.
The fundraiser offers an easy hike on the Flume Trail above Tallus Ridge; an intermediate hike in Upper Glen Canyon Park – the Hoodoo Trail to Aberdeen Road Memorial; and an intermediate hike on the Fur Brigade Trail.
“We are still working on trail improvements, especially in Glen Canyon Regional Park for the Regional District of Central Okanagan,” said Bruce Dalrymple, GBTAPS president who will co-lead the Fur Brigade Trail hike.
“Our big funding drive is where our donors come out for a hike with us and donate to support our work as we are always purchasing material to construct safe walking trails on the Westside,” he said.
“We are also heavily involved in the Trail of the Okanagans (trailoftheokanagans.com) from Osoyoos to Sicamous as we are working on the section from Peachland to Goats Peak Park, then into West Kelowna. We hope to construct the future Peachland trail next year below Highway 97 on the old Drought Road and through the old apple orchard to Seclusion Bay Road.”
—————
Have you been skiing at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre this May?
“We have groomed twice for a TV event and for our team members to continue skiing,” said GM Troy Hudson in the latest newsletter. “And it is still coming down! If you still have a need to get out on the snow, there is plenty to go around with almost one metre still on our trails.”
Spring Training Camps are planned for the end of the month.
“We can provide roller skis (NNN, ProLink), and you provide your own snacks and lunch. Have you always wanted to try biathlon? Now is your chance. You might even be able to do so on skis! Biathlon add-on options are available.”
Track Attack/JD Day Camp is on May 28; Masters Day Camp on May 29; and Biathlon Demo Day on May 28-29.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff,
is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net.