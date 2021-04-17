This week's Secret Okanagan Spot is the wetland at the east end of Polson Park. It features an easy 700-metre gravel/boardwalk along Vernon Creek built by the Rotary Club of Vernon. The west end begins near the Japanese Garden and the east end is off Polson Drive near 41 Avenue. A short distance down 41 Avenue is the $4-million Kalamalka Road multi-use path which connects to Kal Beach and the Okanagan Rail Trail via Westkal Road.