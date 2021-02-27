Corrie Krehbiel is a little giddy.
The chief winemaker at Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna has just released the first three wines of the 2020 vintage
“Honestly, they are phenomenal,” said Krehbiel.
“In fact, I’m going to say 2020 is one of the best vintages ever. Spring was wet and cool, but the summer was flawless with even, warm weather and no big heat spikes. And then the fall was beautiful with mild days and cool nights for ideal ripening.”
This perfection has been captured in bottle with the 2020 Reserve Rose ($22), 2020 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc ($22) and 2020 Reserve Pinot Gris ($22).
Aromatic whites and roses can go from grape picking and fermentation to bottle and release quickly because the wines are fresh and meant to be drunk right away.
The grapes for all three new releases were harvested in September and expertly turned around for February bottling and release.
In fact, the Rose and Sauvignon Blanc made their debut at Mission Hill’s special Valentine’s dinners two weeks ago paired with charcuterie and sunchoke salad, respectively.
Krehbiel blended light-skin-contact juice from three red grapes to make the pale-pink Rose. The Pinot Noir offers a strawberry-flavour profile, Merlot a raspberry and plum, and the Syrah a subtle spice.
A combination of stainless steel tank, neutral oak barrel, large wooden vat foudre and concrete-tank fermentation, and short aging gives the Sauvignon Blanc a complexity of aromas and flavours.
The Pinot Gris is similarly textured, but with an apple-and-orange-peel profile.
On April 1, Mission Hill will release its 2020 Terroir Collection Rose, 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir and 2019 Perpetua Chardonnay.
Rose is No. 1 at Sandhill
Rose has become Sandhill Winery’s best selling wine.
The Kelowna winery has capitalized on that popularity by boosting production of the 2020 vintage by 85% compared to 2019.
“Definitely, Rose is the strongest SKU (stock keeping unit) we have,” says estate manager Brittany Price.
“So, we’re celebrating the release of the 2020 Sandhill Rose ($20) with three different Instagram and buzz-worthy experiences here at the estate starting March 1 and running all month long.”
The 20-minute Rapid Rose Experience costs $15 per person and features a glass of the 2020 vintage, photo opportunity at the flowers-and-neon-lights Rose wall, floral lollipop and a seat at the bar.
The 45-minute Rose Trio is $25 per person and includes a glass of Rose, lollipop, Instagram time at the Rose wall, a seated flight of two different froses (frozen Rose cocktails) and the opportunity to add on a ‘mini-graze’ charcuterie box for $35.
The 90-minute VIP Rose Lounge Experience is $45 per person and includes private access for you and your party of up to six to the lounge, one or two bottles of Rose (depending on group size), lollipop, front-of-the-line access to the Rose photo wall and charcuterie box.
Book your experience at SandhillWines.ca
Pink wine is not a rose
While this wine is pink, it is not Rose.
It is the 2019 Nichol Pinot Gris from Naramata, which gets its coral glow from the skin contact the greyish-blue grapes have after crushing and before fermentation in the winemaking process.
Nichol highlights the alluring hue of the wine by bottling it in curved, clear-glass bottles.
The Gris is the star of a fundraiser Nichol Vineyard is doing for the BC Hospitality Foundation, the charity that helps hospitality workers facing financial crisis due to a health condition.
Nichol has 400 cases of the 2019 Gris left and is selling it for a special price of $15.50 a bottle.
For every 12 bottles sold, Nichol will donate $10 to the foundation, which means the charity will likely receive $4,000 after the wine sells out by the end of March.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca