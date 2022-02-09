The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society (OHS) recently received a response to an article that appeared in this weekly column.
My Dec. 7 article “Hercules Love – immigrant settler,” prompted a message from Ken Peters, who generously provided additional information about Hercules Love, much of which appears in the “update” below:
Ken wrote: “I became interested in Hercules Love several years ago when I was shown one of his mines. About this time I was doing a lot of volunteer work at the Vernon Museum.
“I was reading Vernon newspapers and came across a news article in 1927 announcing his death in California along with a story of his life.
“I kept finding things about him and he fascinated me. I’d love to go back in time and talk to him!
“Being 250 feet in one of his mines, I couldn’t help thinking about him hand drilling and blasting and wondering what kind of light he had and a thousand other questions about his life.
“We only have pieces of the whole picture found in two or three Okanagan history books, mining reports, and old hospital records.
“I believe it was a welcome change for him being up in the Shorts Creek Valley after the horrors of his Civil War life, and being wounded three times, not to mention his other hair-raising adventures.
“He worked hard mining of course, but at least he wasn’t living in fear for his life anymore.
“He quoted in (Roger) Sugar’s Book saying; “War is hell.” Every time I am up at his place, I feel he is still there and visualize him in his mine.”
Ken also included a detailed obituary:
“Passing of Old ... Prospector Late E. H. Love; Only Gave Up Search For Gold When Strength Failed” — from the July 14, 1927 edition of The Vernon News.
This obituary reads in part:
“A picturesque figure, recently removed from Vernon has passed to the great beyond.
“Erclas Herbert Love is dead. Death occurred at Fresno, Cal., on June 29th where Mr. Love went to be near relations after reaching the decision that he could no longer continue digging for the yellow metal on his claim on the shores of Okanagan Lake…
“With his passage there is severed a link with days that are gone and a phase of development which is all but forgotten. As a trapper, miner and roving restless spirit ... the details of which he recalled up to the time of leaving the Okanagan a few months ago...
“James Vallance kept the old pioneer (Love) supplied with information on points which interested him and it was to him that the information of (his) death was sent.
“From fragmentary information obtainable, following are believed to be some of the facts concerning the late Mr. Love. He was born on December 11th, 1842, near Freedom, a place called Old Black Swamp, 16 miles from Ferrisberg. And at five years of age was taken to Michigan where his father died in 1850. It is said that he spent the Winter of 1861 at Edmonton and on returning South served in the army entering the service in 1861 where he remained for three and one half years.
“During the American civil war (1861-1865) he was wounded on three occasions and on account of a wound in the head was not during his last period of service in the fighting line.
“During 1865 and 66 he was in Pennsylvania. Then he was in Montana and later in Michigan. He was in Walla Walla, Wash. in 1865 and went with his hunting and trapping partner, Sullivan, to what is now Spokane. The grass was so high that sitting by the falls on horseback they saw the heads of two deer the grass being so tall that only (their) heads were visible...
“Hearing of the gold in the Cariboo, Love and his partner made his way there overland in 1872 and returning South spent the Winter of 1876 and 77 trapping on the headwaters of the Spokane River. The following Summer was spent near Chelan (Washington). He finally worked north coming into the Okanagan again that year.
“In 1897 he is thought to have located the claim on which he worked for so many years, but not being well he returned South in 1898 and thought of entering a Soldier’s Home. Abandoning this idea, he visited his old partner in Seattle and remained with him for a time. Then he went to Edmunds, between Seattle and Everett.
Mr. Love again came to the Okanagan in 1900, but was warned away by an advertisement he saw in a paper that only (Canadian) citizens could prospect. He continued to investigate until he found that the law had been repealed when he returned to the Okanagan and for many hours daily, year in and out he worked on his claim, until failing health made him unfit for such labor.”
Also included with Ken’s message was some interesting information about Hercules Love’s mine, providing a detailed account of that part of Love’s life in the Okanagan.
Local medical/hospital records also chronicle the life of this Okanagan pioneer.
Unfortunately, this column’s space limitations preclude including this treasure trove of biographical information.
Thank you, Ken Peters, for reading our weekly newspaper column and responding to my request for additional information about Hercules Love. Because of your efforts, we now have a much more complete picture of the life of another Okanagan pioneer.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9. The Kelowna Branch operates on the unceded traditional territory of the Syilx people. It gratefully acknowledges their traditional knowledge, the
elders and all those who have gone before us.