Okanagan history

Kelowna’s early residents quickly realized that Okanagan Lake flooded every spring and they needed to build important buildings away from the lakeshore.
That evidence still exists along Richter Street: Knox Presbyterian Church (now First United) was built in 1909; the Brigadier Angle Armoury (once the School of Manual Training and Domestic Science) in 1903; The Boys and Girls Club (originally Kelowna High School), in 1909; Central School (originally Kelowna Public School), in 1913; and across the street, St. Michael and All Angels Cathedral, in 1911.
Eastward, on some of the parallel streets, homes built by community leaders and early residents remain and the trees they planted still arch over Bernard, Lawrence, Rowcliffe and parts of Sutherland avenues.
While some homes have been adapted for other uses, most remain as family residences and though renovated, the original designs have been respected and preserved. Though attempts have been made to have some of these streets declared heritage conservation areas, Kelowna city council has chosen not to and owners have retained their historic uniqueness and have worked hard to preserve their neighbourhoods.
To the north, many older homes have built “carriage houses,” a classy description of residences usually built on top of garages, otherwise known as laneway housing.
However, other than fulfilling City Hall’s mandate to densify, plus the bonus of additional income for homeowners, little or no thought has been given to enhancing “liveability” of the lanes. A chaos of garbage cans lines the narrow drive space and the verges are left to weeds and brush. Boat trailers are squeezed against ragged fences and cars park in random spaces. In most cases, these are not picturesque mews houses and if the city is serious about encouraging this kind of density, it should also ensure these are “liveable spaces” with green and shade and then work with residents to find a more functional way to collect garbage. The lanes deserve more attention, including lighting, to enhance their liveability.
“Land Assembly” is the mantra of the day and on streets between the well-preserved heritage areas, such as nearby Saucier Avenue, sold signs appeared on five adjacent properties. Each was listed for $1,750,000. The existing property owners must have felt they’d won the lottery. Yet to the community, this means that another established neighbourhood and its affordable homes will also be replaced by higher and denser and less affordable alternatives.
Kelowna’s North End, where housing was built specifically for WWII’s returning soldiers, some of the new “carriage homes” curiously rival the original home in size. It’s disorienting.
The area is about to undergo a
new neighbourhood planning process, spurred on by the imminent development of the nearby Tolko sawmill site. I wonder how long these small single-family houses will last against the onslaught of the highrise high-density buildings that will soon appear nearby.
Kelowna has two designated heritage areas: the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area and the tiny Marshall Street Heritage Area. City Hall has 49 pages of development guidelines, which specify design objectives to “preserve a sense of place for neighbours.” It includes setbacks and streetscapes, mature tree preservation, fence designs and heights, cladding material, massing and spaces between buildings, parking, compatible architectural design, and more.
However, just a few steps into the Abbott Street area, it’s obvious that city council doesn’t think the guidelines apply to them. At 1781 Abbott, the family home of Earle A. Murchison, built in 1939, was one of the only examples of Moderne design in the conservation area. It stood out as it was set back from the corner, surrounded by mature trees, had an interesting half-circle entryway and an eye-catching band of blue wrapping the house. Murchison owned the Ford dealership on Bernard Avenue and was involved with several community initiatives. The house was renovated in 1994 but retained its architectural integrity.
Now, there are no setbacks, no mature trees, the half circle entry faces Riverside Avenue and is an entrance to nothing. Behind the repositioned house, a paved parking lot fronts a long rectangular box of residences and parking stalls. There is no longer any heritage value and the two-storey building behind the repositioned house creates a wall between this property and its neighbour to the east.
Elsewhere in the Conservation Area, people buy houses, state there is no heritage value — though fail to explain how they know this — then apply to demolish or alter the house so significantly, that it loses its authenticity. This seems to be a case of: “We bought because we like the area but now we’re here, we want to change it.” A white brick “urban farmhouse” has no relevance to the area. Moving a heritage home to the front of the property to build another home on the lakeshore removes the historic value of both the house and property. Nothing about a six-foot high cement wall or the new lakeshore mega home it hides conforms to the area’s guidelines.
So city council has the authority to approve heritage changes — or not. The viability and uniqueness of a designated Heritage Conservation status is substantially compromised when the heritage guidelines are ignored or altered. This once unique area is in danger of becoming just another neighbourhood in an increasingly homogenous looking city. Kelowna will lose yet another notch in its claim of uniqueness.
In spite of championing preservation, heritage advocates are routinely ignored, and their voices lost in the rush to approve the flood of permits submitted by developers anxious to get into our hot real estate market. City Hall is distracted and has more pressing issues than heritage preservation.
Though the Murchison house is on the Community Heritage Register, it is only the most recent example of how, in fact, our heritage is undervalued and fast disappearing.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.