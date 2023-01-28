Mayonnaise sauce makes salmon sublime

I absolutely love Motoyaki! You can slather this rich sauce on to oysters, scallops or other fish like salmon or halibut. The mayonnaise rich sauce is highlighted with umami flavours from the miso and the pleasant kick from the wasabi (our house version) elevates it to sublime.
Motoyaki is actually not the name of the sauce, but a Japanese style of cooking, involving baked food topped with a mayonnaise-based sauce and traditionally baked in an oyster shell. If you have any scallop shells from that time you made Coquilles Saint Jacques to be fancy, those shells are reusable and are great for making Motoyaki. Scallops, shrimp or oysters all work well in these shells, topped with sauce and baked for a totally addictive taste. If you don’t have shells, ramekins are fine.
The mayonnaise is another secret to making an extra special sauce – the Kewpie brand can be found at most supermarkets these days.
Referred to as the undisputed king of mayonnaise, Kewpie mayo was first made in Japan in 1925 and is more yellow colour, richer and more creamy than the standard American mayonnaise because it uses the egg yolks for colour and to achieve an almost custardy texture. Trust me, you will be using it to replace your Miracle Whip immediately.
If you want to make Oysters Motoyaki, look for medium to large oysters as the small ones will get lost in the sauce. Shuck the oysters and lay out on a baking dish – rock salt works well as a stabilizer for the wavy shell. Top with the Motoyaki sauce recipe. Bake at 450 degrees until bubbling and brown and the oysters are cooked, approximately five to eight minutes depending on height of oven rack and temperature of your broiler. When we are visiting Quadra Island, we also love to cook these on the barbeque with fresh shucked oysters that we have harvested from the beach!
Especially at this time of year, we crave fresh fish. Fish has become so incredibly expensive now, it becomes a treat and not a regular part of the menu rotation unfortunately. We have found a great deal on wild fresh sockeye salmon at Costco that works perfectly for this dish and doesn’t break the bank. As always, we try to avoid farmed salmon for all kinds of reasons.
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com
Salmon Motoyaki
Serves 4
• 1/2 wild B.C. Sockeye salmon (skin on is fine – it will adhere to the foil when baking making it easy to separate to serve)
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise (Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise is the best choice)
• 1 tbsp. Mirin
• 1.5 tbsp. white miso or oyster sauce
• 1 tsp wasabi
• Squeeze of lemon
• Chives or green onion, minced to serve
instructions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Rinse and dry salmon with a paper towel and lay on foil.
Mix together all of the ingredients to form the sauce. Cover salmon in a thick layer and place in oven for eight minutes. Remove and change oven setting to broil. Broil salmon for two minutes or until there is some colour. Top with chives or chopped green onion and serve with steamed rice.
Wine Pairing: Granville Island Osake
– Junmai Sparkling Sake
Japanese food pairs perfectly with sake. Did you know there is so much more to sake than the hot stuff you may be ordering at your favourite sushi restaurants. There is an entire world of delicious, different levels of this Japanese rice wine to explore. Ranging from the lower priced cooking sake (we always have a bottle on hand) to the high-end sakes that, like grape wines, can go up in price to the
hundreds and even thousands of dollars.
And here is something you probably didn’t know – we have a rice grower and sake producer here in B.C. at Granville Island! Owned and operated proprietor and sakemaker Masa Shiroki, Artisan Sake Maker is the first boutique premium sake winery in Canada. Producing wines in small lots, Masa aspires to create new styles of sake to complement the
seasonal flavours of local West Coast foods. His wines may be purchased at his studio in Railspur Alley. You can also book a tasting there and I hope you will have the chance to meet this lovely man and hear his story in person. More information is available on the website artisansakemaker.com/
Tasting Notes: Granville Island Osake
– Junmai Sparkling Sake
This lively and fresh sparkling sake has a golden colour and aromas of pear with hints of toast, nuts, honey and nougat. Light carbonation makes it perfect for pairing with a cheese plate, shellfish, fruit or as an aperitif.
Jennifer Schell/Special to Okanagan Newspaper Group
Salmon Motoyaki, made with sockeye salmon, is pictured above.