Vernon author Michael Buffie has written his first children’s book. Elliot’s Pond explores themes of friendship and acceptance and encourages readers to look beyond appearances and embrace those who look or act differently from us.
A portion of proceeds from Elliot’s Pond go to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
The 26-page softcover book story follows Elliot the frog and his friends.
It features colourful illustrations from Australian illustrators Sara Passarini and Aimee Parker.
The book is available for purchase at bookstores and OkanaganPublishingHouse.ca.
“We are proud to release a title so relevant to our pandemic situation,” said Okanagan Publishing House founder Jadon Dick. “Elliot’s Pond is a tangible reminder of the good in each person, and calls us to embrace all people, no matter what they look like on the outside.”