With Easter coming, Okanagan College’s Pastry Arts students hopped into action this week, serving up smiles ahead of the holiday.
Students pulled out all the stops to prepare an eggs-travanga of chocolate eggs, bunnies, bon bons, sponge candy and other confections for the OC community.
“The students outdid themselves once again,” said Culinary and Pastry Arts Manager Cari Jahns. “When everyone saw the tables of treats assembled, the array of different items they prepared, the colours and the details, people definitely went ‘Wow’. Hats off to the students for putting smiles on peoples’ faces ahead of the holiday long weekend. The quality of work they produced was absolutely beautiful – and we know from feedback already that the treats tasted very good too”