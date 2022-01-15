Welcome to spring skiing!
After a year of the most bizarre weather, 2022 was going to be different. Right up to the arrival of yet-another atmospheric river this week.
As the temperature tide turned and before wave after wave of rain/snow arrived, the Ski Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen hit the cross-country trails at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club last weekend and Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre on Tuesday.
Conditions were as perfect as you could get mid-winter. Kelowna Nordic had –5 C and fresh grooming on its lower trails. Sovereign reported –3 C and perfect gliding conditions out to Black Prince Cabin where groomer Chris had just fixed a gasket on the wood stove.
It’s easy to groom fresh snow at that temperature and up to 0 C, he said. But if there was no snow for a prolonged period and trails became hard-packed (aka boilerplate), one’s grooming skills would be tested with the use of a track renovator, which grinds up the solid snow.
By the time we returned to the stadium, the Race HQ temperature sign read 1 C, a warning that warm air had arrived.
On Thursday, Kelowna Nordic reported 1 C, no new snow, overcast, mist/rain. “No grooming today due to warm and wet conditions. The trails done yesterday may be soft as it was raining during the groom. McCulloch Road in poor shape, very muddy especially as it warms up,” said the website.
Big White Ski Resort had six centimetres of fresh snow and was –2 C on Thursday. The second Moose Cruz is today for those who want to explore green and blue runs.
Silver Star Mountain Resort had no new snow and 2 C on Thursday. Putnam Creek was closed Wednesday due to temporary staff shortages and had a 10 a.m. late opening on Thursday.
The Over The Hill Downhill has been postponed to 2023.
Telemark Nordic Club website reported: “Quite foggy up here, but the trails have been groomed. They actually groomed out quite well despite the wet snow, and should be nice and fast for those thrill seekers. Spring-like skiing today.”
Nickel Plate Nordic Centre website reported Thursday: “As instructor Rick says, “at least the cold snap is over!” A freeze overnight should wipe out the rain we received yesterday and set things up like boilerplate today.”
Friends of the South Slopes will hold an annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 but it will be a virtual AGM with voting by members only through a designated proxy.
Members who want to put their names forward for positions on the board of directors should forward a resume to Cam Kourany at camkourany@gmail.com before Wednesday.
The AGM agenda, 2021 financial report, president’s report and list of board nominees will be emailed to FOSS members on Thursday (Jan. 20).
“The meeting is more a formality and not how we would normally conduct our AGM — no treats, no speaker and no door prizes,” says the email to members.
“Our current president, Brad Wright, will go through the agenda and designated proxy votes will be recorded as each motion is brought to the floor. There is no discussion on the agenda motions as those members with concerns or comments should have made those known before the meeting and before emailing proxy votes to Penny Gubbels (the designated proxy). The results of the votes will posted in Foss’s February newsletter.”
The annual series on cross-country ski areas and downhill resorts continues with Nickel Plate Nordic Centre in the South Okanagan.
“Nickel Plate Nordic Centre has experienced a lot of change in recent years with a new general manager and new coach,” says Jessica Roach, head coach and program director.
“This winter, we are focusing on developing our programs, especially the youth programming. With the pandemic still being a major concern for many athletic programs, cross-country skiing is a great alternative that many people do not consider.
“We have programs for ages four and above with focuses on recreation and racing. For those looking to get into the sport or just give it a go, we also have lessons available from qualified team members. I would really love more people to get outside and get active this winter.”
A major fundraiser for Kelowna General Hospital’ Cardiac Care Unit is Feb. 12-13 at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club.
“Our fundraiser is off to a slow start this year, but we hope our members and the community will rally to support it,” said events team chair Lyle Nicholson.
On Feb. 12, a moonlight snowshoe/cross-country ski will be followed by hot apple cider tasting from Wards Cider.
On Feb. 13, participants can snowshoe or cross-country ski a variety of trails from 8 a.m. to noon. An outdoor barbecue of bratwurst will be served compliments of Bonanza meats with beverages provided by SteamWhistle Brewing noon-2 p.m. Prizes will be drawn for those who raised more than $100.
“We have some great sponsors this year, such as Sparkling Hills Resort with two nights accommodation, a wine tour of Naramata Bench with Experience Wine tours and Nordic equipment from Fresh Air as well as numerous other door prizes,” said Nicholson.
“We encourage all cross-country skiers and snowshoers to go to kghfoundation.com/2022-stride-and-glide/ to join us and show Kelowna General Hospital our support.”
The inaugural event in 2021 raised more than $50,000 for advanced stroke care.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net