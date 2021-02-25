The Kelowna Museums Society is honouring “driven, daring and dynamic women who have called the Okanagan home” with a virtual celebration for International Women’s Day on March 8.
“From one of the valley’s fastest apple packers to radical thinkers, Women of the Okanagan: A Virtual Celebration of Women will highlight some truly remarkable Okanagan women,” the society said in a news release.
“A year into the pandemic, I know we’re all a little Zoomed out, but trust me, this isn’t going to be your typical Zoom call! It’s going to be an hour of fun and stories,” said Jen Garner, head of programming with the society.
The event will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission is by donation — $15 is suggested.
Register at eventbrite.ca. Search for Women of the Okanagan.
After registering, participants will be invited to pick up an interactive pack from downtown Kelowna’s Okanagan Heritage Museum (470 Queensway) ahead of the event.