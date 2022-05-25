Carlo Emilio “Charlie” Dal Col, the son of Fortunato and Giuseppina Santamaria, was born on July 27, 1912, in the region of Narvasa Della Battaglia, a commune in the province of Treviso just north of Venice. That same year Fortunato left Italy for Kelowna, leaving his wife and infant son Carlo in Italy. After eight years, in 1920, Charlie and Giuseppina began their long journey to Kelowna via Genoa, Ellis Island, New York and Niagara Falls, Canada. From there, they boarded the train across Canada to Vernon. Then the paddle-wheeler from Vernon to Kelowna.
Seeing his father again was exciting for Charlie but also came with a bit of apprehension. Settling into their new home on the farm at Roanoke Avenue and Richter Street was another new experience. They were all happy to be together again.
Charles attended school at Kelowna Elementary school for Grade 3. He was not happy at school because of his difficulty with English. There was no extra help for students like him. He wanted to learn but became more and more frustrated and decided to leave school to work on the farm. As a teenager, he was able to work on his English through his experience working various jobs and on the farm. He saved his money and bought a car. Learning how to repair it, he realized the natural skills he had.
In the years between 1921 and 1926, the family grew. Rina in 1921, Leno in 1923, Mary in 1924, Albina in 1926. They were needed on the farm, and when they reached the appropriate age, they started helping after school and on weekends.
In 1933, Charlie started constructing a home for himself and his bride-to-be, Isabella Guidi, daughter of Pietro Guidi and Umile Coli. Isabella was born on October 21, 1912. In 1926, along with her mother and three brothers, Isabella travelled from Tuscany to Genoa, then to New York on to Kelowna, to join Isabella’s father in Kelowna.
Charlie and Isabella were married in 1935 and settled into their new home. In 1938 they welcomed their only child Adriana (Audrey). Between 1933 and 1940, Charlie worked from Jossi Rossi doing plastering, stucco, and concrete placement. He also looked for other job opportunities that were satisfying to him. Then in 1940, the opportunity came for a job with a small sawmill on Abbott Street called SM Simpson Inc. Stanley Simpson needed a strong employee to work alongside him; this led to 30 years of employment as a millwright (industrial mechanic) and then head millwright.
Charlie was recognized as a loyal and dedicated employee. After retiring, he was called upon many times to consult for major mechanical breakdowns.
In 1944, his father Fortunato died suddenly. The family was very close. They supported one another, but they knew they could not care for the farm. Therefore, the farm was sold, except for seven lots on Roanoke Avenue. Fortunato had the foresight to save a lot for each of his children. Charlie continued to construct houses in his spare time. He constructed a home for his mother on the land he inherited, and later on, one for his family. All of Charlie’s siblings completed Grade 12 and went on to various types of employment. Charlie was an advocate for education and encouraged his younger brother, Leno, to attend Vancouver Technical School. Charles provided Leno with financial assistance so he could become a draftsman. On graduation, Leno was employed by the city of Vancouver. Unfortunately, in 1947, Leno died after contracting meningitis.
Prior to retirement, it was Charlie’s dream to have a hobby apple orchard. In 1954, he and Isabella purchased 10 acres in Glenmore and later purchased another 10 acres next door. He retired in 1969 at age 57 to care for the orchard, which he cared for until 1993. Their home in Glenmore was a peaceful and happy one. Charlie always had a vegetable garden that flourished. Combined with fruit trees, this was his passion. He hunted deer, moose, and pheasants as a young man, much to Isabella’s dismay. He loved the outdoors, fishing and exploring the mountains. His extended family of six grandchildren were his pride and joy, and later 11 great-grandchildren.
In 1999, Isabella succumbed to cancer. He was lost. To be closer to his family, he moved to Vancouver. It was a significant change for him, but he knew it was necessary. In 2004, his life ended. His ashes were interred at Kelowna Cemetery. He returned to Kelowna, where his roots and the love of his life were.
—————
Adriana (Audrey) O’Malley is the daughter of Charles Dal Col.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9.
The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society operates on the unceded traditional territory of the Syilx people. It gratefully acknowledges their traditional knowledge, the elders and all those who have gone before us.