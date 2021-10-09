This week’s two outings circling Wood Lake were a study in contrasts.
On Sunday, the Sheriff participated in Ride for the Cure organized by local breast cancer survivor Tena McKenzie. A year ago, she e-biked around Wood Lake as part of the annual CIBC Run for The Cure but wanted to do something special this year to mark her 10th anniversary as a breast cancer survivor.
So she called her team: B.O.A. — Boobs of Anarchy — and everyone wore black motorcycle gang T-shirts with pink feather boas flying in the wind. And she led the pack with her pink Pedego e-bike.
For the Sheriff, it was biking with 50 ‘new friends,’ racing ahead to take photos of everyone with their huge grins and decorated bikes. The camaraderie was incredible and everyone chatted non-stop about their exuberant ride during lunch afterward at Gatzke Orchards. It was one of many local businesses sponsoring the charity fundraiser which tallied $7,000 in donations, beating last year’s $6,000.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen joined long-time friends for another ride around Wood Lake — again via Pelmewash Parkway and Okanagan Rail Trail, both of those routes now becoming favourite biking “friends.” That ride was more a casual “I’ve known you for years and I love the camaraderie’ kind of outing.
Ride for the Cure ended with a promise to meet again in 2022. And Wednesday’s ride ended with the expectation of more rides to come.
On Monday, the Sheriff and CCC returned to one of our favourite kayak routes -—Pebble Beach in West Kelowna to Peachland. Goats Peak has some of the Okanagan’s most remarkable rock faces, one magnificent glacier monument after another. With the two of us silent on a mirrorlike lake, we sat back, slowly paddled and appreciated Mother Nature’s sculptures.
This week’s Secret Okanagan Spot is just south of Pebble Beach, a shallow cave and distinctive rock overhang. Unfortunately, someone with a blue spray paint can recently discovered this magical place. CCC wants to return and remove the graffiti.
More feedback from reader Bob: “Did the deed yesterday riding from Chute Lake to the north end of Myra Canyon return. Man, what a spectacular day. Lots of people in the canyon with two companies renting bikes: 76k of happy! The trail is in excellent condition but for about 5k south of the Myra/
Bellevue (June Springs) entrance where it’s potholed and puddled as not much sun gets through there. We had no problems and it was pretty funny actually swerving around the water. A person riding the edge can stay dry.
“Probably tough for a beginner rider on that section only. Otherwise, the trail is solid all the way to Penticton.”
And from reader Al: “Regarding the KVR Trail just north of Little Tunnel, the reason that cars/
trucks are allowed on it is to give those with mobility disabilities the chance to get to Little Tunnel. That is the only reason; thus, they even put a parking lot there. I was surprised that they improved the gravel bed north of the tunnel to Glenfir (off Chute Lake Road) as vehicles will indeed wreck it slightly, but there is no other solution at present.
“If there was another way to get to the tunnel for those who cannot ride or walk, I am sure they would make one. From Glenfir upwards, all vehicles are permitted. I can see that changing in time but from Chute Lake to Belleview Creek Trestle, there is no other way for vehicles coming from the north to get to/from Chute Lake. So I can’t see them keeping vehicles off that. The solution there might be to build a parallel bike path beside the roadway. Time will tell.”
In Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park, Friends of South Slopes has launched one of its major 2021 projects: replacement of Priest Creek Bridge on Fairlane Trail. Until further notice, Fairlane Trail is closed between Galloping Trail and Myra Bailout Trail. Large machinery and a helicopter are moving materials in and out of the area.
As well, the old Fairlane Loop Trail Bridge has been removed so there will be temporary trail closures posted on this trail when gabion/concrete work is done and when the new bridge is helicoptered in.
Today, many trails will be used for a PACE Sports Fitness trail running event. Wandering Moose has three courses: 42-kilometres, 21 km and 12 km. Course info available at: pacesportsfitness.com.
Until the end of October, a section of Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park is closed 500 metres upstream from the Clements Road trailhead next to Peachland Elementary School and three kilometres downstream from the Trepanier Road trailhead near the Okanagan Connector.
The closure is required for watermain construction as part of the new Peachland water treatment plant project. Until completed, visitors will have an out-and-back hike as there is no trail access beyond the closed work area.
Silver Star Ski Resort had an action-packed summer in its Bike Park with five new trails; new jump lines, pump track and slopestyle course; more than 100 new berms and jumps; and countless re-works. Even more work is underway for next season.
“We’d like to give a huge shout-out to our amazing Trail Crew, Contour Trails, Matt MacDuff, Brett Rheeder and everyone else who moved literal mountains of dirt. We’d also like to give a big thank you to the rest of the Silver Star team,” resort officials wrote.
