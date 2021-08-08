OVERVIEW: Financial transactions work out in various forms of equal value or trade.
Passionate determination moves mountains.
Funding goals can be reached or exceeded.
Some want to be anonymous for now and that is fine.
The new moon in Leo raises concerns about how things will look or affect reputation etc.
Make sure promises are followed up with action; others are counting on this.
Those working at cross purposes need to compare notes to establish common ground or succession. Keep discussions short and in point form so as not to waste time or resources.
Try your luck on Friday the 13th. Don’t be afraid as I have found it to be lucky.
ARIES: Your poker face is your power at the moment. Let others do most of the talking. Deal.
TAURUS: Pull plans together near or far. You are ambitious and want to see more action etc.
GEMINI: You seek support in areas that make you feel more secure in home or work base.
CANCER: Try to nail down details or collect information and contacts to work with. Pick one.
LEO: Keep what you can from the past but move with the times. Results will be beneficial.
VIRGO: Make changes or improvements to yourself or surrounding. Arrange easy terms.
LIBRA: Secret passions reach the next level of fulfilment. Spend cosy time together now.
SCORPIO: Those in your circle of influence support you or sing your praises. Be gracious.
SAGITTARIUS: Your powerful reputation attracts additional income or other benefits. Enjoy.
CAPRICORN: Show others what they need to know. You have a natural ability to educate.
AQUARIUS: Private deals can work for you short or long term. Collect relevant information.
PISCES: Looks passed between you and others make it clear how you feel. Meet privately.