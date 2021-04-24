It’s never too soon to start your summer holidays, even in March and April.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen followed up on our multi-day South Okanagan cycling adventure at the end of March with five days in the North Okanagan, fortunately arriving at Kekuli Bay Provincial Park on Wednesday as a horde of RVs arrived, a warning for what this second pandemic summer will be like. RVs endlessly cruising for a spot despite the entrance warning: Campground Full. Even the overflow parking lot was crowded.
Here are some new places to cycle and kayak in the North Okanagan:
— Okanagan Rail Trail to Coldstream, Kalamalka Road multi-use path to the Polson Park Wetland.
— Kayak from Kekuli Bay directly across to the east shore of Kalamalka Lake, then north for lunch at Cosens Bay; follow the shoreline to Turtles Head Point (aka Rattlesnake Point), cross Kalamalka Lake to the west shore and back to Kekuli. The multi-faceted faces of numerous rockfaces and green lakewater are highlights.
— Cycle from O’Keefe Ranch on Highway 97, up St. Annes Road and Osprey Lake Road to Armstrong. Fortunately for us, Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery was holding its annual Gigantic Book Sale and the Sheriff found used books on McCulloch’s Wonder, Coquihalla Country and horse tack.
— Cycle the rail trail to Coldstream, Kalamalka Road to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. Comin’ Round the Mountain Trail is an easy two-track trail from Red Gate (northwest trailhead) to Cosens Bay parking lot (northeast railhead). Great views to the north at this week’s Secret Okanagan Spot.
Our return to Red Gate via Corral Trail is not recommended for those who don’t like steep uphill (pushing your bike), but it has the most amazing panoramic lake views.
— Paddle south from Kekuli Bay. Not as many great rockfaces but hikers and cyclists wave from the busy rail trail.
—————
Cross-country skiing has ended but that doesn’t mean Okanagan clubs are hibernating until next winter.
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club is planning to implement a Masters XC program for the 2021-22 season for both classic and skate skiers. The program will run eight weeks starting in January, but it requires two key individuals, such as a program director and a program organizer in addition to eight to 10 team leaders, said spokesman Lyle Nicholson.
“This program is organized and led in large part by a team of volunteers who will also lead members in instruction. The goal of the program is to introduce adults (19-plus) to the joys of cross-country skiing through a social, organized support network. This is not a program to introduce racing but to enhance the enjoyment of XC skiing. It does not replace the individual instruction program for those who desire one-on-one instruction.”
The time commitment is potentially 40-50 hours from Jan. 8 to Feb. 26, on either Saturday or Sunday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
“What we’re looking for is someone who has experience in ski instruction and is knowledgeable about technique.
The ideal candidate would have taught in a group environment and perhaps been exposed to a NCCP or CANSI coaching program. This program will start with a maximum of 50 members the first year, and grow each year to whatever the club and facilities can bear. We hope to accommodate over 100 members in the future,” he said.
Those interested should email Nicholson at lylehn@shaw.ca. All applications will be reviewed by the board of directors.
——————
In the North Okanagan, Sovereign Lake Nordic Club has approved a three-year plan to strengthen its programs from Bunny Rabbits through to Masters.
“The plan provides much-needed staffing horsepower to grow programs, enhance the culture and community of Nordic skiing at Sovereign Lake, and create a new and engaged programs committee that focuses on skills development, competitions, events and volunteers, says the board of directors’ announcement.
The SLNC head coach will be supported by a new part-time coach for the Masters High Performance group, a new part-time biathlon program coach, a new part-time Skill Development Program (SDP) lead coach to grow the program for kids ages five through 12, and a part-time programs administrator to act as registrar and communication lead.
These new positions will be supported through a small increase in programming fees, revenue from competitions, fundraising and by directing $10 from each season pass sold to support programs. The board will provide a contingency fund from cash reserves if needed. Budgeted program expenditures for 2021-22 will double 2019-20.
Job descriptions are now posted on the club website, sovereignlake.com. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to general manager Troy Hudson at: troy@sovereignlake.com by May 14. If there are further questions, contact head coach Eric de Nys at: eric@sovereignlake.com.
The plan is to fill these positions by May 15 and hold the first new programs committee meeting in June. Season passes and programs registration open on June 1.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff
is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net