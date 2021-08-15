OVERVIEW: An emotional response has an effect on those at the top. It’s time to take a realistic look at who really belongs there. Put any illusionary expectations aside.
The wrong people in place creates a situation that will have to be straightened out later at a greater cost. Expose lies before they grow legs as this will matter.
Plans to expand or reach other locals seems timely. Arrange for those in key positions who are able to handle this in their own language if necessary.
Patience pays off where the competition seems to be fading away. A lot of running around takes care of business.
Certain other matters need more time and proper organization.
ARIES: If your position or situation is not a good for then its time to negotiate your own terms.
TAURUS: Locations affect status or security for you or those you care about. Check around.
GEMINI: Confidential talks lead to plans to travel. Get together with those important to you.
CANCER: Be in touch with certain people who could hold the keys to your agenda or future.
LEO: Take the lead if others can’t make up their minds. Explain the financial requirements.
VIRGO: Changes you consider will enhance freedom or mobility. Follow up any promises.
LIBRA: Dress to impress or upgrade your image. You attract the eye of the well connected.
SCORPIO: Your reputation and influence will affect action for positive change. It will evolve.
SAGITTARIUS: Your connections grow over distance bringing opportunities or advantages.
CAPRICORN: Others are more willing to take your advice now as you have the knowledge.
AQUARIUS: You can pull a rabbit out of the hat. Some luck in financials or properties now.
PISCES: Seek to communicate in ways that will have the desired effect. Time your actions.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email at heather_zais@telus.net.