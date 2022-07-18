Toronto pre-teen the youngest person in Canada to receive total artificial heart

Mariam Tannous and her mother Linda Antouan Adwar are shown after a hospital appointment in a handout photo. Multiple heart surgeries and near-death experiences have earned the 12-year-old the nickname Mariam Miracle, says her mom. About one year ago she became the youngest person in Canada, and among the smallest in the world, to receive a device known as a total artificial heart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hospital For Sick Children **MANDATORY CREDIT**