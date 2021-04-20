Chicken Soup for the Soul will soon be served to kids

This combination of cover images released by Charlesbridge shows "Sophie and the Tiny Dognapping: A Book About Doing the Right Thing," left, and "The Sunshine Squad: Discovering What Makes You Different" by Jamie White, with illustrations by Lorian Tu. Chicken Soup for the Soul has reached a partnership with the children's publisher Charlesbridge for two new series of books, the two publishers announced Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Babies will be for babies and toddlers, up to age 3, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids will be for ages 4-7. (Charlesbridge via AP)