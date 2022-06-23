Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2022. The Biden administration proposed a dramatic rewrite of campus sexual assault rules on Thursday, June 23, moving to expand protections for LGBTQ students, bolster the rights of victims and widen colleges' responsibilities in addressing sexual misconduct. The proposal was announced on the 50th anniversary of the Title IX women’s rights law. Cardona said Title IX has been “instrumental” in fighting sexual assault and violence in education. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)