From "Canadian Tuxedos" to cowboys: the hits and misses of Canada's Olympic fashions

Canadian athletes, lead by flag bearer decathlete Mike Smith, parade onto the field at Olympic stadium in Barcelona on July 25, 1992. "More is more" seems to have been the prevailing style sensibility for Team Canada at the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona. The outfits were made with loose-fitting fabric patterned with bold and bright geometric designs -- with yellow, pink, turquoise and purple replacing the usual red-and-white colour schemes. Accessories included cowboy hats, bulbous yellow earrings, fanny packs and maple leaf-shaped gloves the athletes wore while waving at the crowd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Poling