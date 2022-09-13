TORONTO - The first Canadian edition of the Michelin Guide was announced Tuesday.
Restaurants deemed to have exceptional cuisine are given a ranking of one, two or three stars. The Bib Gourmand identifies restaurants that offer good food for good value. Here's a look at the list.
Michelin awarded two stars to just one Toronto restaurant:
-Sushi Masaki Saito (Japanese/Sushi cuisine)
Michelin awarded one star to 12 Toronto restaurants:
-Aburi Hana (Japanese/Kaiseki cuisine)
-Alo (Contemporary cuisine)
-Alobar Yorkville (French cuisine)
-Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto (Italian cuisine)
-Enigma Yorkville (Contemporary cuisine)
-Edulis (Contemporary cuisine)
-Frilu (Contemporary cuisine)
-Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto (Japanese/Kaiseki cuisine)
-Osteria Giulia (Italian cuisine)
-Quetzal (Mexican cuisine)
-Shoushin (Japanese/Sushi cuisine)
-Yukashi (Japanese/Kaiseki cuisine)
There are 17 Bib Gourmand restaurants:
-The Ace
-Alma
-Bar Raval
-Campechano
-Cherry St. Bar-B-Que
-Chica's Chicken
-Enoteca Sociale
-Fat Pasha
-Favorites Thai
-Fonda Balam
-Grey Gardens
-Indian Street Food Company
-La Bartola
-Puerto Bravo
-R&D
-SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli
-Wynona
The guide also named winners of three special awards:
Michelin Service Award: Edulis, led by husband-and-wife chefs Michael Caballo and Tobey Nemeth
Sommelier of the Year: Christopher Sealy and his team at Alo.
The Exceptional Cocktails Award: the team at Osteria Giulia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.