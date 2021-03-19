A hopeful pandemic note: Tanglewood music festival to resume

FILE - In this July 7, 2006 file photo, Michael Van Parks, left, pours wine with friends, Bill Beeman, center, and Don Usher, right, all of West Hartford, Conn., while having a picnic on the lawn at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. before the start of Boston Symphony Orchestra's opening night. The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday, March 19, 2021 that its 2021 outdoor season at Tanglewood, the acclaimed symphony's summer home in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, will feature a return to live, in-person concerts from July 9 to Aug. 16. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)