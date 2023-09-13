'In control': Study looks at exercise to boost overall well-being of kids with cancer

Bridget Penney, left, and her daughter Mira Penney, 10, share a moment while taking part in an exercise session that helps kids to stay active during cancer care, in Calgary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. It's been a challenging time for Mira Penney. The 10-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour, had it removed in August of last year and then underwent a round of chemotherapy. An infection left her hospitalized for three months and some days she didn't want to get out of bed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh