Vancouver's Published on Main, Calgary's Major Tom top Canada's best restaurants list

Cured scallop, kohlrabi, ground cherries and gooseberry from Published on Main in Vancouver is shown in this undated handout photo. A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country. The list of Canada's 100 best restaurants has named Published on Main the Number 1 culinary place to be - the first time a Vancouver restaurant has earned top spot on the list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Published on Main, Sarah Annand