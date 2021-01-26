Mossimo Giannulli loses bid to finish prison term at home

FILE - Clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, foreground, departs federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Giannulli is asking to serve the remainder of his five-month prison term at home, saying he spent eight weeks in solitary confinement before being transferred to a minimum security camp this week. Giannulli's lawyers said Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 that Giannulli believed he would only be held in quarantine for a short time before testing negative for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)