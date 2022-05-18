Loblaw to adopt Ukrainian spelling of chicken Kyiv for frozen dish

Yurii Kovryzhenko, a chef from Kyiv, Ukraine, shown in a March 4, 2022 handout photo, has been promoting Ukrainian food overseas ever since he was stranded in London, England as the war in his homeland broke out. In addition to organizing charity dinners, he has advocated for the renaming of chicken Kiev as chicken Kyiv, reflecting how Ukraine spells its capital city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jeffrey Mo **MANDATORY CREDIT**