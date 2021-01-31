Peace during the pandemic: Some people turning to psychedelics to cope

Jen Burke, the facilitator of the Edmonton Hiking and Psychedelic Society, is shown in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Jen Burke lost her full-time job as a clothing store manager because of COVID-19 but says the pandemic has been the most peaceful time in her life. "There's so many people who were struggling, and having a hard time with it. But I felt great," the 30-year-old says from her home in Edmonton. Burke has been micro-dosing psychedelics, along with about two dozen of members of the Edmonton Hiking and Psychedelic Society. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken