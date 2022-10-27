VANCOUVER - The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of a coveted culinary star.
The second Canadian edition of the gastronomic ode to fine dining was announced Thursday at an evening gala. It follows a Toronto-focused guide in September that minted Canada’s only two-star restaurant and bestowed single stars on a dozen one-stareateries.
Here's a look at the Vancouver restaurants that earned one star:
-AnnaLena (contemporary)
-Barbara (contemporary)
-Burdock & Co (contemporary)
-iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House (Chinese)
-Kissa Tanto (Japanese-Italian fusion)
-Masayoshi (Japanese)
-Published on Main (contemporary)
-St. Lawrence (Québécois)
There are 12 Bib Gourmand restaurants recognized for offering good food for good value:
-Anh and Chi (Vietnamese)
-Chupito (Mexican)
-Fable Kitchen (contemporary)
-Fiorino, Italian Street Food (Italian)
-Kin Kao Song (Thai)
-Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer (Chinese)
-Lunch Lady (Vietnamese)
-Nightshade (vegetarian)
-Oca Pastificio (contemporary)
-Phnom Penh (Vietnamese)
-Say Mercy! (Contemporary)
-Vij’s (Indian)
The guide also announced three special awards:
Michelin Service Award: Kissa Tanto’s general manager Justin Isidro and team
Michelin Sommelier Award: Published onMain’s wine director Jayton Paul
Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: The Botanist’s creative beverage director Grant Sceney and head bartender Jeff Savage
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.