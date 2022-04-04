UBC biochemist Pieter Cullis wins Gairdner Award for role in COVID-19 vaccines

When he established his lab at the University of British Columbia in the 1980s, Vancouver biochemistry professor Pieter Cullis, as shown in this handout image, says he never could have fathomed that his "curiosity-based" research would eventually play a critical role in the development of vaccines that have benefitted hundreds of millions of people across the globe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COURTESY OF MANUFACTURER-Paul Joseph *MANDATORY CREDIT *